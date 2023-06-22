Celtics Rumors: Malcolm Brogdon Has 'Significant' Injury That Will Prevent Any Trade

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon is reportedly dealing with a "health issue" that will likely make it impossible for the team to trade him this offseason.

Appearing Thursday on Get Up, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst said the following:

"Malcolm Brogdon, who was the key piece going from Boston to the Los Angeles Clippers in this [canceled] deal, Brogdon has a health issue, a health issue that as I understand, is so significant, that not only can the Celtics not do this trade, there's probably no Malcolm Brogdon trade that they can do in the short term."

The Celtics reportedly planned to trade Brogdon this offseason before agreeing to send guard Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies late Wednesday night.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Celtics' "clear intent" was originally to trade Brogdon and keep the guard trio of Smart, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard.

Instead, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t ESPN's Tim Bontemps), the Celtics agreed to a three-team trade with the Grizzlies and Washington Wizards, sending Smart to Memphis and bringing center Kristaps Porziņģis to Boston from Washington.

Boston also swapped the No. 35 overall pick for the No. 25 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft with Memphis and received the Golden State Warriors' top-four protected 2024 first-round pick. The Celtics moved Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala to Washington as well, and the Wizards received guard Tyus Jones from Memphis.

According to Wojnarowski, the trade happened only after a prior three-team trade involving Boston, Washington and the Los Angeles Clippers fell apart.

The Celtics would have still received Porziņģis in that deal, but they would have instead sent Brogdon to the Clippers.

