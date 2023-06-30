James Harden Trade Rumors: Clippers 'Likely' Landing Spot for 76ers Star Amid Buzz

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

As the Philadelphia 76ers work to figure out their best path forward without James Harden, the 10-time All-Star could soon be a member of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Per The Athletic's Sam Amick, the Clippers are considered the "likely" landing spot if Harden gets traded with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George "on board with the idea" of the former NBA MVP joining the team's core group.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday that Harden was opting in to his $35.6 million salary with the Sixers for the 2023-24 season, "clearing the way" for Harden and the organization to work together to find a trade destination.

