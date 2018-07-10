Predicting NFL Stat Leaders for 2018

1 of 9

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints front office acquired two pass-catchers over the offseason to boost the No. 5 passing attack in yards. In other words, quarterback Drew Brees will have more options when attacking defenses with his pinpoint accuracy.

Third-rounder Tre'Quan Smith led Central Florida in receiving yards and touchdowns with 1,171 and 13, respectively, as a junior. Cameron Meredith racked up 888 receiving yards and four scores with the Chicago Bears during the 2016 campaign before missing the 2017 season with an August ACL tear. He should be an immediate contributor as long as he fully recovers.

Furthermore, running back Mark Ingram will serve a four-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. Head coach Sean Payton doesn't plan to increase tailback Alvin Kamara's workload in the meantime.

"The mistake would be that Alvin gets 15 more carries," Payton said in May, per the New Orleans Advocate's Joel A. Erickson. "That's not the direction we would expect to go."

Regardless of who fills Ingram's role, the Saints can rely on Brees, who's completed at least 70 percent of his passes over the past two seasons.

The additional assets in the aerial attack and potential need for more passing without the team's leading rusher for four games should elevate Brees' statistics. Look for the 39-year-old to lead this category for the fourth time in five seasons.