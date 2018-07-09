Predicting Where Top Remaining NFL Free Agents Will Sign

0 of 10

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

With training camp only a few weeks away, most NFL players are enjoying one last vacation before the 2018 grind begins in earnest.

Others can't wait for vacation to be over.

Though the calendar has flipped to July, a number of well-known veterans remain without a team. For some, it's a matter of money. For others, it's age or injury.

Whatever the reason, these players are still waiting for the phone to ring.

For the most part, these veterans will find work at some point, whether it's with a team that loses a player to an injury in training camp or one looking to shore up an area of weakness.

Let's play matchmaker, pairing the best available free agents with a prediction for where they will land.