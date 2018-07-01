Kam Chancellor Announces Retirement from NFL After 8 Seasons with Seahawks

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Kam Chancellor is walking away from football.

The four-time Pro Bowler announced his retirement from the sport Sunday in a lengthy statement posted on Twitter:

Chancellor, 30, spent his entire eight-year career with the Seattle Seahawks. He missed seven games in 2017 because of injury.

