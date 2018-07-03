Dodgers Trade Rumors: LA 'Aggressively' Targeting Manny Machado, Michael Fulmer

Gail Burton/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers are not messing around this summer.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the team is "aggressively pursuing" both Baltimore Orioles superstar shortstop Manny Machado and Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Michael Fulmer.

Per that report, however, the Orioles want pitching prospect Dustin May included in any trade package for Machado.

