Dodgers Trade Rumors: LA 'Aggressively' Targeting Manny Machado, Michael Fulmer

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 3, 2018

Baltimore Orioles' Manny Machado pauses between innings during a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, June 30, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Gail Burton/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers are not messing around this summer.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the team is "aggressively pursuing" both Baltimore Orioles superstar shortstop Manny Machado and Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Michael Fulmer.

Per that report, however, the Orioles want pitching prospect Dustin May included in any trade package for Machado. 

              

