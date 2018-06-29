Tim Tebow Earns 1st-Ever Baseball All-Star Appearance With Double-A Binghamton

Matt Smith/Associated Press

Tim Tebow can add another milestone to his storied athletic career after being selected to the Double-A All-Star team.

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the New York Mets' Double-A affiliate, shared the news:

Tebow has taken steps forward in his second full season playing in the Mets' farm system. The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner is hitting .261/.335/.398 in 67 games for Binghamton.

Some aspects of Tebow's scouting reports from 2017 still apply to this year, particularly his struggles making consistent contact.

"Tebow has legitimate plus raw power, and puts on a show in batting practice that eclipses most of his teammates, several of whom are legitimate prospects," wrote Jarrett Seidler of Baseball Prospectus in May 2017. "During games, Tebow will display quality bat speed but little barrel control, leading to a lot of off-balance contact. He has little to no feel for spin, and his swing is long enough that he’s also beaten easily by premium velocity."

Tebow's 88 strikeouts in 211 at-bats are a concern, but he's been able to hit for a solid average. His numbers are also impressive considering the last time he played baseball on a regular basis before 2016 was during his junior year in high school.

While Major League Baseball still remains the ultimate goal for Tebow, the 30-year-old is moving in the right direction to get there one day.

The 2018 Eastern League All-Star Game will be played on July 11 at Regions Field, home of the Birmingham Barons.