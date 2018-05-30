Goose Crashes into Scoreboard After Being Chased Off Field at Angels vs. Tigers

Goose Crashes into Scoreboard After Being Chased Off Field at Angels vs. TigersMay 31, 2018
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
It's not every day that Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout are overshadowed at Los Angeles Angels games, but that may have happened during Wednesday night's game in Detroit.
As the Angels and Tigers prepared for the top of the sixth inning at Comerica Park, a goose got loose on the field. It managed to avoid being caught...until crashing into a scoreboard on the facade:
FOX Sports West @FoxSportsWest
THE GOOSE IS LOOSE 😂 ... wait for it. @Angels @MLBONFOX @MLB https://t.co/Xv4v7Ca0sb
For those concerned, it's all good—the goose is fine:
Update: The goose is okay and is being cared for by a fan in Detroit. https://t.co/vE25PwtLt6
This just goes to show: You never know what you'll see during a night at the ballpark.
