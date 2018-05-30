Carlos Gomez Says MLB Targets Specific Players for Drug Testing

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Professional sports leagues around the United States have implemented random drug tests to help keep their respective sports clean, but the randomness of the testing comes into question frequently.

The latest skeptic? Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Carlos Gomez.

"They tell you that it's random, that they do the tests randomly and those players who go out there, go and do a drug test," Gomez said, via sports journalist Hector Gomez (h/t ESPN.com). "Until they prove to me that it is random, I will not believe it. Because for me, it's not random. They go and choose the person they want. It's not random. If it's not that, show it to me.

"I have the greatest luck on my team, because they test me more than everyone else. I arrived now, three days after coming from the disabled list, and they are already testing me again."

Gomez revealed to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times on Tuesday that he has been tested six or seven times through the first nine weeks of the 2018 season. It's not clear what the average number of drug tests for major league players has been during that time span.

Major League Baseball denied Gomez's allegations, via Topkin:

"Our Joint Drug Program, which is negotiated with the Players Association, is independently administered and has random testing procedures in place with no regard for a player's birthplace, age, or any other factor. Every aspect of the test selection process is randomized and de-identified, and every player is included each time random selection is conducted.

"This results in some players being tested more often than others, but, as a whole, MLB players are tested more frequently than any athletes in professional sports."

Earlier this month, Gomez made it clear on the Yahoo Sports MLB Podcast that he believes there are two groups of players that are targeted by the system: older players and Latin players. That came in the wake of Robinson Cano's 80-game suspension.

For those who think the veteran outfielder has been outspoken because he has something to hide, think again.

"I am not afraid. Do all the tests that you want. Keep doing it to me," Gomez said, via ESPN.com. "But I say it clearly, it's not random, because it's not. And I'm not going to keep quiet, because I've earned my position here."

Gomez debuted in the majors back in 2007. The two-time All-Star has played for six different clubs, hitting .254 with 139 home runs, 222 doubles, 40 triples, 516 RBI and 256 stolen bases over 12 seasons.