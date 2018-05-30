Latest Injury Updates on Key NFL Players

1 of 15

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LII without MVP contender Carson Wentz under center, but without Wentz's contributions during the first 14 weeks of the 2017 season, the Eagles wouldn't have been anywhere close to that game.

The 25-year-old tore his left ACL and LCL on December 10 and underwent surgery on his knee three days later, but it continues to sound as though he's recovering on schedule. Two months after relaying that Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was "very encouraged" by his quarterback's recovery, Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer tweeted videos of Wentz throwing at Eagles OTAs last week.

Still, Dr. David Chao noted in the San Diego Union-Tribune that based on video from OTAs, Wentz has some work to do.

"As we analyze some of the limited video, he does move well but he never fully extends his knee, does not fully transfer weight or step into throws. He also occasionally crow hops before throws, as shown in multiple videos here. He demonstrates considerable arm strength by making the throws without help from his lower body. That works fine in drills, but he will need more for game situations."

Chao cautions that Wentz may "not be his usual self and a running threat until the middle of (or even late in) the season." Still, it's a good sign that he has yet to suffer any setbacks.

To become the first team in 14 years to successfully defend their championship, the Eagles will almost certainly need Wentz.