Latest Injury Updates on Key NFL Players

Latest Injury Updates on Key NFL PlayersMay 30, 2018
Organized team activities are in full swing, which means we're now getting a feel for how the NFL's most popular injured players are recovering from what sidelined them for all or parts of the 2017 season.
Some of these key players have fully returned to practice. Others aren't even close.
Here's a summary of what we know at the end of May.
Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz
The Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LII without MVP contender Carson Wentz under center, but without Wentz's contributions during the first 14 weeks of the 2017 season, the Eagles wouldn't have been anywhere close to that game.
The 25-year-old tore his left ACL and LCL on December 10 and underwent surgery on his knee three days later, but it continues to sound as though he's recovering on schedule. Two months after relaying that Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was "very encouraged" by his quarterback's recovery, Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer tweeted videos of Wentz throwing at Eagles OTAs last week.
Still, Dr. David Chao noted in the San Diego Union-Tribune that based on video from OTAs, Wentz has some work to do.
"As we analyze some of the limited video, he does move well but he never fully extends his knee, does not fully transfer weight or step into throws. He also occasionally crow hops before throws, as shown in multiple videos here. He demonstrates considerable arm strength by making the throws without help from his lower body. That works fine in drills, but he will need more for game situations."
Chao cautions that Wentz may "not be his usual self and a running threat until the middle of (or even late in) the season." Still, it's a good sign that he has yet to suffer any setbacks.
To become the first team in 14 years to successfully defend their championship, the Eagles will almost certainly need Wentz.
Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson
Before rookie sensation Deshaun Watson suffered a torn right ACL in an early November practice, the Houston Texans had scored 33-plus points in five straight games. The rookie signal-caller generated 19 passing and rushing touchdowns during that span.
The ship sank without Watson, and only the Colts and Browns scored fewer points the rest of the year.
So, the Eagles fared better without Wentz than the Texans did without Watson. But Watson has had an extra month to recover from his major knee injury.
The 22-year-old was on the field and throwing as the Texans kicked off OTAs last week. Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle noted "he's made significant progress in rehab" and "is ahead of schedule."
Watson still must prove he can hold up against live pass rushes, but the star in the making looks as though he'll have a good shot at starting when the Texans play the Patriots in their regular-season opener.
Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck
Although he's supposed to be in the middle of his prime, Andrew Luck hasn't thrown an NFL-sized football in 514 days.
The Colts won 11 games in each of Luck's first three seasons, and he made the Pro Bowl in each of those campaigns. But the 2012 No. 1 overall pick hasn't been healthy since that stretch, and the team has suffered substantially as a result.
It would ease the nerves of Colts fans if he'd eventually start throwing regulation-sized footballs again, but the team insists it still isn't concerned.
New head coach Frank Reich said earlier this month that "everything is going to plan" with Luck, who is "doing exceptionally well," per Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star. Last week, Reich reiterated that he's "not worried at all" about Luck's progress, according to Mike Chappell of Fox 59.
That's great and all, but we heard similar sentiments at this point last year, and Luck missed the entire 2017 season. It's been 514 days since he's thrown "The Duke," and the Colts' season opener is in only 102.
Miami Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill was in the midst of a career year before he suffered a partially torn left ACL in Week 14 of the 2016 season. In his final five weeks of that season, Tannehill completed 71 percent of his passes while posting a 103.4 passer rating, and the Dolphins went 4-1.
Tannehill hasn't taken a regular-season NFL snap since.
The 29-year-old missed the entire 2017 season after injuring the same knee in training camp, but he appears to be on track to return this preseason. He's been taking part in OTAs without a brace, according to Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald, and he told Chris Perkins of the Sun Sentinel last week that he's been fully cleared.
"I'm clear to play football, so whatever that entails, I can do it," he said, per Perkins. "Honestly, at this point it's just, 'Let it rip.'"
The Dolphins have won only eight of their last 20 regular-season and playoff games without Tannehill, and they don't have much of a contingency plan in place with Brock Osweiler slotted in as his backup. They can only hope Tannehill stays healthy this summer.
Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook
It must be tough for long-suffering Minnesota Vikings fans to think about how much better the team could have been with a healthy Dalvin Cook down the stretch in 2017. After all, Cook ranked third in the NFL with 444 scrimmage yards while averaging a stellar 4.8 yards per carry before suffering a torn left ACL four weeks into his rookie season.
On the bright side, the high-upside second-round pick has had plenty of time to recover from his early October surgery.
Days after Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network that Cook is ahead of schedule, ESPN.com's Courtney Cronin reported that the 22-year-old took part in individual drills at Vikings OTAs.
In three months, don't be surprised if Cook looks as good as new.
New York Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr.
After amassing at least 90 catches, 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns in each of his first three NFL seasons, New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is looking to fight back from a lost fourth season.
The 25-year-old broke his left ankle on Oct. 8, ending his 2017 campaign only four games into the year.
However, Beckham was a limited participant when the Giants held a full set of OTAs last week. And although he wasn't present for the start of another OTA session Tuesday, new Giants head coach Pat Shurmur told SNY's Ralph Vacchiano that Beckham is "pretty close" to being fully cleared.
Expect him to be practicing without limitations by the start of training camp, assuming he decides to show up.
New Orleans Saints WR Cameron Meredith
Before a torn left ACL cost him a potential breakout 2017 season, wide receiver Cameron Meredith caught 68 percent of the passes thrown his way for 888 yards and four touchdowns as part of a bad Chicago Bears offense in 2016.
The undrafted 25-year-old is now a member of the New Orleans Saints after signing there as a restricted free agent in April, and he also appears to be on track with his recovery.
Last week, Saints head coach Sean Payton told the media that Meredith is "way ahead of schedule" at the nine-month mark in his rehab, according to Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune.
You've likely noticed by now that almost every injured player in the league is said to be ahead of his recovery schedule. That's May in the NFL for you. Still, it's encouraging in Meredith's case considering the questions that came to mind when the Bears decided against matching the Saints' offer sheet for him.
Don't expect to see Meredith going hard until training camp, but don't be surprised if he returns in time to make a large impact in his new home.
Carolina Panthers WR Curtis Samuel
Just when Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel appeared to be taking off during the second half of his rookie season, the 2017 second-round pick suffered a left ankle injury that ultimately ended his season in November.
We later found out, via Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer, that Samuel underwent surgery to repair a broken bone and ligament damage in said ankle. At the end of March, Panthers head coach Ron Rivera didn't inspire confidence when he couldn't give Rodrigue a timetable for the 21-year-old's recovery.
But Samuel surprised many when he took the field and participated in team drills at the start of Panthers OTAs last week, and he continues to do so, according to Max Henson of the team's official website.
"That was good to see," Rivera said Tuesday, per Henson. "We increased some of his team reps early on and then shut him down. Hopefully tomorrow we can increase a little more or do the same thing."
Quarterback Cam Newton could use a healthy Swiss army knife like Samuel, so hopefully the Ohio State product avoids setbacks between now and the start of the regular season.
Philadelphia Eagles OT Jason Peters
Not only did the Eagles win Super Bowl LII without Wentz, but they also got there without stalwart left tackle Jason Peters, who suffered a torn right ACL and MCL in October.
That doesn't mean they don't desperately need Peters back, because they won that thing despite Peters' replacement, Halapoulivaati Vaitai. If this team is going to avoid a Super Bowl hangover, it needs a bounce-back year from its nine-time Pro Bowl blind-side protector.
So far, so good.
According to Berman, Peters took the field with the first-team offense when Philly kicked off organized team activities last week.
Expect the 36-year-old to be there when the team opens the 2018 regular season against the Falcons on Sept. 6.
Houston Texans DE J.J. Watt
And yes, again, the Eagles fared much better without their starting quarterback down the stretch last season than the Texans fared without theirs. But let's not forget that Houston also spent the majority of the season without three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt, who was sidelined by a left tibial plateau fracture in October.
Watt and fellow star defender Jadeveon Clowney weren't on the field when the Texans launched OTAs last week, but Texans head coach Bill O'Brien told NFL Network earlier this month that he is "not at all" concerned about Watt.
It should only be a matter of time for Clowney, who is recovering from early-offseason arthroscopic knee surgery, so don't panic yet. Whitney Mercilus (torn pectoral muscle) is back in action, and Watt and Clowney should be good to go this summer.
The question then will be whether Watt can remain healthy after missing all but eight games over the last two seasons.
Philadelphia Eagles LB Jordan Hicks
Swear this isn't just about the Eagles and Texans, but Philadelphia also made that 2017 run without a top-notch defender when linebacker Jordan Hicks ruptured his right Achilles in October.
But the 25-year-old was back on the field when the Eagles held their first OTA session last week, and Dave Zangaro of NBC Philadelphia has the proof.
With Mychal Kendricks gone, the Eagles lack depth beyond Hicks and Nigel Bradham at linebacker, so it means a lot that a guy who recorded five interceptions at that position in 2016 looks as though he's on track to make a large impact again in 2018.
New England Patriots LB Dont'a Hightower
But the Eagles aren't the only team trying to avoid a Super Bowl hangover. Those often impact Super Bowl losers, too, and the New England Patriots have endured a tough offseason.
A healthy season from veteran linebacker Dont'a Hightower would help them avoid some of those hangover symptoms, which is why it's encouraging that the 2016 Pro Bowler is already back on the field after missing the second half of the 2017 season due to a torn pec.
As Mass Live's Kevin Duffy points out, photos posted on the team's official website showed Hightower practicing during one of the team's OTA practices last week.
Hightower probably isn't 100 percent, but there's little reason to believe he won't be there by the time training camp arrives in two months.
San Francisco 49ers CB Richard Sherman
Now on the wrong side of 30, Richard Sherman is just six months removed from surgery on his right Achilles and about four months removed from a separate procedure on his left Achilles. So it's not surprising that his new team is being cautious.
Sherman has done some jogging but has yet to participate in San Francisco 49ers practices this offseason. Still, he remains confident he'll be back with plenty of time to spare.
"I'll be ready for training camp," he told ESPN's Josina Anderson earlier this month, "but [the team] is going to be overly cautious either way."
This is one to monitor closely over the summer.
Seattle Seahawks S Kam Chancellor
Sherman's absence wasn't the only one the Seattle Seahawks had to deal with last season. Star safety Kam Chancellor missed the final seven games of the season due to a serious neck injury. And while unlike Sherman he remains on the Seahawks roster, there's a chance Chancellor won't be available in 2018.
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said in early January that Chancellor would "have a hard time playing football again," per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. But according to ESPN.com's Brady Henderson, the four-time Pro Bowler is unlikely to retire.
Now it looks like the potential moment of truth could come in late June or early July, when Chancellor will undergo a neck scan that should shed some light on his future, according to Liz Mathews of Seahawks Wire.
Until then, we're in the dark.
Kansas City Chiefs S Eric Berry
The Kansas City Chiefs are facing major changes on both sides of the ball, with Patrick Mahomes II replacing Alex Smith at quarterback and ballhawk cornerback Marcus Peters off to the Los Angeles Rams. But it'll be easier to deal with significant adjustments if superstar safety Eric Berry is able to get back out there.
It's amazing the Chiefs won the AFC West last season despite the fact Berry went down with a ruptured left Achilles tendon in the first game of the year. But that's given the 29-year-old plenty of time to recuperate.
He's been back on the field for Chiefs OTAs, so expect the five-time Pro Bowler to pick up where he left off when he was an All-Pro in 2016.