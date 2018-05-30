One Player Every MLB Team Should Sell High on in Trades

1 of 6

Houston Astros: RHP Jorge Alcala

The defending champion Houston Astros are in unambiguous win-now mode. One of their few weaknesses is left-handed bullpen help. There are potential options on the market, including the San Diego Padres' Brad Hand.

Houston should be loathe to surrender top position-player prospect and outfielder Kyle Tucker. The 'Stros boast some intriguing arms, however, including righty Jorge Alcala.

In 38.2 innings at High-A, the 22-year-old boasts a 3.03 ERA with 45 strikeouts and has held opposing hitters to a .182 average. He could highlight a package that would net Houston that needed southpaw relief.

Los Angeles Angels: OF Jo Adell

The Los Angeles Angels have one directive: Get Mike Trout back to the postseason.

So far, they're floating above .500 at 30-25. If they go shopping for reinforcements at the trade deadline or before, they could deal outfielder Jo Adell, who hit .326 in 25 games at Single-A before a promotion to High-A and has hit eight home runs in 32 games overall.

The 19-year-old might be a part of the Halos' future. But they need to focus on the present while Trout is in his prime.

Oakland Athletics: 2B Jed Lowrie

Steamer projected Oakland Athletics infielder Jed Lowrie would hit nine home runs in 2018. He reached that tally May 11.

Overall, the 34-year-old is hitting .303 with an .874 OPS. The small-market A's are technically in contention at 28-27 but are also perennially retooling.

Lowrie will be a free agent this offseason and could net a decent prospect or two come late July.

Seattle Mariners: OF Kyle Lewis

Kyle Lewis has had a series of injuries since the Seattle Mariners picked him 11th overall in the 2016 draft.

In 13 games at High-A this season, however, Lewis is hitting .302 with five doubles and a pair of home runs.

Seattle, meanwhile, is trying to bust a 16-year postseason drought. If Lewis keeps hitting and the Mariners maintain contact with the division leaders, they shouldn't be shy about trading him for help in the rotation or in a lineup that's without the services of suspended second baseman Robinson Cano.

Texas Rangers: LHP Cole Hamels

Cole Hamels had arguably his worst season in 2017, as he posted a 4.20 ERA for the Texas Rangers.

This year, the 34-year-old southpaw has rebounded, striking out 66 in 65 innings and showing flashes of the guy who's enjoyed four top-10 Cy Young Award finishes.

Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe name-dropped the New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves as potential landing spots. Whether it's with one of those clubs or another suitor, the last-place Rangers could leverage Hamels for an MiLB haul.