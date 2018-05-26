Giancarlo Stanton Reads Thank You Notes on Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Giancarlo Stanton's early-season slump incited some boos from the Bronx faithful in April, but the New York Yankees designated hitter made an effort to smooth things over on Friday.

Appearing on The Tonight Show, Stanton took a seat behind Jimmy Fallon's desk and made an appearance for the program's weekly "Thank You Note" segment with some flattering words for the Big Apple.

"Thank you, New York, for welcoming me with open arms," he said. "You've booed me in the past, but now it's time for you to be my 'Boo.' We can take long strolls through Central Park together, and maybe one day I'll even put a ring on it."

Stanton is still batting just .227 at home this season, but his production is trending in the right direction thanks to quality efforts over the past few weeks.

Following Friday's 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels, Stanton is slashing .297/.369/.608 with six home runs and 13 RBI in May.