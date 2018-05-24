Marcedes Lewis, Packers Agree to Contract; TE Spent 12 Seasons with Jaguars

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers and free-agent tight end Marcedes Lewis agreed to terms on a contract Thursday.

Lewis tweeted out a photo of the moment he put pen to paper on his deal with the club:

Lewis spent the first 12 seasons of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars. During that stretch, which began in 2006, the 6'6'', 255-pound target racked up 375 receptions for 4,502 yards and 33 touchdowns.

Last season, Lewis posted 24 catches—his most since 2013—for 318 yards and five scores, three of which came in a Week 3 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Lewis will now link up with the Packers and team up with free-agent tight end Jimmy Graham to bolster a receiving corps that has undergone a facelift throughout the offseason.

The 34-year-old should also offer a boost to Green Bay's running game. Pro Football Focus' Nathan Jahnke tweeted that Lewis "was the best run blocking TE in the NFL last year and it wasn't close."