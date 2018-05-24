Report: NFL Did Not Hold Official Vote for National Anthem Policy Change

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The NFL's new policy requiring players and team personnel to stand for the national anthem reportedly didn't go to an official vote at the league's meetings.

Per ESPN The Magazine's Seth Wickersham, NFL executives knew how owners would vote after taking an unofficial poll, but they didn't conduct an official vote before passing the measure.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.