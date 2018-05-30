Every NFL Team's Most Exciting UDFA Addition

Every NFL Team's Most Exciting UDFA AdditionMay 30, 2018
Undrafted free agents didn't celebrate their entrances into the NFL like 256 rookies who heard their names called during April's draft. However, when team workouts start, it's not about how anyone arrived, and a player will often surprise the masses as one of the more exciting talents to develop throughout the offseason.
A majority of these talents come into camp with inconsistencies in their collegiate production. Others lack prototypical size at their natural positions.
Nonetheless, a second look on the practice field could help them solidify spots on their teams' rosters. In order to do so, it's important to flash specific skills that may translate into regular-season impact. In-house competition for starting and backup roles can also stir early buzz for unheralded prospects.
Let's take a look at each roster and pinpoint which undrafted rookies stand out as the most exciting additions.
Arizona Cardinals: CB Deatrick Nichols
The Arizona Cardinals should have competitive battles for spots at cornerback. After Patrick Peterson, the position is open and ripe for an undrafted rookie to rise through the ranks during the offseason.
This month, the Cardinals traded a 2020 sixth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for cornerback Jamar Taylor. Among veteran assets on Arizona's current roster, he's been the most productive at the position over the past couple of years. Brandon Williams, the team's third-round pick in 2016, played one snap last year. Bene Benwikere saw the field for 10 snaps in 2017.
Deatrick Nichols comes to Arizona with an impressive collegiate resume, snagging 11 interceptions in three seasons at South Florida, and his active hands and foot quickness allow him to close on the ball and break up receptions. He can play in the slot or on the outside, which creates more possibilities for a role in the Cardinals defense.
The 5'10", 189-pound cornerback's coverage skills and versatility give him foundational tools to flash in July and August.
Atlanta Falcons: DL Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
The Atlanta Falcons could use Jacob Tuioti-Mariner as a designated pass-rusher who can line up at various positions because of his size-speed combination. As a senior, he logged 7.5 sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss.
At 6'2", 262 pounds, the UCLA product could join fellow former Bruin Takkarist McKinley on the defensive line. The coaching staff can also experiment with him as a backup strong-side linebacker with Vic Beasley moving back to defensive end.
Head coach Dan Quinn may find a creative way to put Beasley, McKinley and Tuioti-Mariner on the field at the same time to form a fierce pass-rushing trio.
The two-year starter's competitive spirit against the run should help him secure a spot on the roster with a prospective rotational role in nickel packages.
Baltimore Ravens: LB Alvin Jones
The Baltimore Ravens added another physical component to the linebacker corps in Alvin Jones. The UTEP product made his presence felt near the line of scrimmage, logging 40 tackles for a loss and 16 sacks through four seasons. During his senior year, the 5'10", 231-pound defender tracked the ball all over the field for 103 total tackles.
Jones' stature may have caused him to drop out of the draft. His former high school coach, Marcus Graham, explained why the undersized linebacker could earn a spot with the Ravens, per El Paso Times reporter Felix F. Chavez: "He played safety for us, he played quarterback for us and returned kicks. He's a physical player, the most physical player I've ever coached. Alvin has so much potential; I thought he should have been drafted. He will give Baltimore everything he has."
The Ravens also acquired Kenny Young in the fourth round to bolster the inside linebacker unit. He's bigger than Jones (6'1", 240 lbs), but the UTEP product's quickness and ability to reach the quarterback on designed blitzes should create sub-package opportunities for him.
Buffalo Bills: CB Levi Wallace
It's a close call between Clemson product Ryan Carter and Levi Wallace, but the edge goes to the bigger cornerback who broke out in 2017 under Alabama head coach Nick Saban.
Wallace (6'0", 179 lbs) recorded two sacks, three interceptions and led the Crimson Tide in pass breakups with 15 once he seized the starting role. As many know, Alabama loads its defense with highly recruited prospects every year. The Arizona native simply had to wait his turn.
The Buffalo Bills acquired veteran defensive backs Vontae Davis and Phillip Gaines, but they're both on one-year deals. The former took a step back in an injury-plagued season with the Indianapolis Colts in 2017. The latter never established himself with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Wallace has an opportunity to claim a roster spot and take some early snaps in a reserve role. His persistence in sticking with the Alabama program as a reserve for three years highlights his patience and willingness to work his way up the ladder at the professional level.
Carolina Panthers: LB Chris Frey
Linebacker Chris Frey joins one of the best units in the league. He could absorb some tricks of the trade from Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis. In the meantime, the Carolina Panthers could use the rookie's quickness and downhill play style to bolster pocket pressure.
At 6'0", 225 pounds, Frey doesn't have the size to bang bodies with interior offensive linemen, but he can circumvent the pile and clean up tackles on the weak side. Defensive coordinator Eric Washington can also use him as a late blitzer.
As an added bonus, Frey brings leadership qualities to the locker room. He served as a team captain during the 2017 campaign at Michigan State. There's passion in his play that may catch on with his teammates sharing the field.
The former Spartan will need to flash on special teams, but his natural talent could help him develop into a playmaker.
Chicago Bears: RB Ryan Nall
Even though the team lists Ryan Nall as a running back on its official website, the 22-year-old potentially brings a lot more to the Chicago Bears offense.
At Oregon State, Nall played H-back before moving to running back. Chicago drew his interest since he'd have a chance to play the latter role, per 670 The Score's Chris Emma.
"I wanted to ultimately play running back," Nall said. "Chicago was one of the main places that told me I'd be able to fit in at that spot, as well as move around here and there. When it came down to it, I thought this was the best position for me to be able to play."
Nall's reliable hands will allow him to line up in different spots. Head coach Matt Nagy and offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich can expand on their creativity while using the versatile back.
Despite established talents Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen at running back, the undrafted rookie's blocking capabilities put him in a position to push for Mike Burton's spot at fullback. He's a Swiss army knife-type player who can exploit matchups and elevate the ground attack.
Cincinnati Bengals: WR Ka'Raun White
The Seattle Seahawks waived wideout Ka'Raun White, and the Bengals didn't waste time, claiming him off waivers. The West Virginia product adds a unique quality to the receiving corps.
White paired well with quarterback Will Grier, who possessed the mobility to keep plays alive while under duress. On film, it's a great sign to see the pass-catcher find a way to free himself on broken plays. It's a quality that signal-caller Andy Dalton can appreciate on extended sequences.
The former Mountaineer broke out for 61 catches, 1,004 yards and 12 touchdowns during his senior season at West Virginia. White didn't impress with blazing speed in the 40-yard dash (4.52), but he knows how to create separation on sharp intermediate routes. His scoring volume shows the potential to become a threat in the red zone.
Cleveland Browns: DE Marcell Frazier
The Browns didn't waste time claiming defensive end Marcell Frazier after the Seahawks waived him.
Cleveland opted to pass on edge-rusher Bradley Chubb for Denzel Ward at No. 4 overall to fill a pressing need at cornerback. It's a reach to compare Frazier to Chubb, whom the Denver Broncos took with the fifth overall selection, but the Missouri product could provide depth at the position along with Carl Nassib and third-rounder Chad Thomas.
Frazier led the SEC in tackles for a loss with 15.5 last season and flashed as a quality pass-rusher with 15.5 sacks over the past two campaigns. His activity against the run should keep him on the field for all three downs.
Just in case Emmanuel Ogbah starts the year slowly on a surgically repaired foot, Cleveland can develop Frazier as another potential pass-rusher to unleash on opposing quarterbacks.
Dallas Cowboys: DT DeQuinton Osborne
Head coach Jason Garrett expects defensive tackle Maliek Collins to rejoin the team at some point during the offseason after he underwent surgery on his left foot, but the timetable remains unclear, per NFL Network's James Palmer.
Regardless of Collins' recovery process, the Dallas Cowboys will probably refrain from rushing the third-year player back into action. DeQuinton Osborne's ability to reach the backfield could turn heads during training camp. He logged 17 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks in two years at Oklahoma State.
The Cowboys have been on the search for impact interior defenders. In April, the front office dealt wideout/kick returner Ryan Switzer to the Oakland Raiders for Jihad Ward, who will also compete for a spot on the inside. The third-year pro flopped as a run-stopper and has logged one sack in 21 career games.
In terms of collegiate production, Osborne boasts a more productive resume than Ward as a pass-rusher. Dallas can unleash him in a rotational role on third downs.
Denver Broncos: LB Jeff Holland
The Denver Broncos may have added to their riches at edge-rusher during and after the draft. Of course, we all know Chubb, but linebacker Jeff Holland deserves some attention as someone who can develop into a playmaker for a strong front seven.
Holland's production spiked during his junior season at Auburn, as he racked up 12.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks and forced four fumbles. Denver didn't exercise linebacker Shane Ray's fifth-year option for 2019, which suggests he will likely play elsewhere next season.
Holland plays with high energy. It's a trait that's easy to appreciate during training camp sessions. At a position with a star player and a fourth-year veteran looking for a solid contract year, the Auburn product will need to earn his keep on special teams. Assuming he hangs around, his opportunities should increase as a second-level defender able to reach the quarterback.
Detroit Lions: DT JoJo Wicker
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia opened organized team activities last week with mixed defensive lineups up front, per Detroit Free Press reporter Dave Birkett.
"First, as promised, the Lions used a mix of odd- and even-man fronts in Thursday's workout," Birkett wrote. "They had four defensive linemen on the field the first time they sent their first-team defense out [in a nickel package] but often played with three linemen and a pass-rushing linebacker near the line of scrimmage."
It's important to note the nickel package because Detroit uses it more frequently than the base alignment. When utilizing three defensive linemen, the Lions need an interior pass-rusher with a quick step after the snap to increase quarterback pressure on third downs. It's a role suitable for JoJo Wicker, who finished his three-year collegiate career at Arizona State with 70 solo tackles, 32 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks.
Offensive guards with size and power may have early success stifling the 6'2", 296-pound Wicker at the line of scrimmage, but he can combat maulers with added strength. Nonetheless, the Sun Devils product has potential to make an immediate impact as a pocket-pusher in sub-packages.
Green Bay Packers: OG Jacob Alsadek
After drafting Cole Madison in the fifth round, the Green Bay Packers added multiple undrafted assets to compete for reserve spots along the offensive line, including Jacob Alsadek, Austin Davis, Kyle Meadows and Alex Light. It's clear the team wants to strengthen the unit as a whole.
Keep an eye on Alsadek, who started all four years at Arizona. At 6'7", 312 pounds, he's strong enough to remain inside at his natural position. The former Wildcat has a tendency to raise his pad level, which limits him to an interior spot.
However, time spent with the coaching staff could uncover some potential as a solid right tackle who can seal the edge for runs toward the outside. His ability to stand up interior pass-rushers could help him land a backup position as a rookie.
Houston Texans: OL Anthony Coyle
The Houston Texans added an influx of undrafted talent to bolster the offensive line, including Anthony Coyle, Kendall Calhoun and Jaryd Jones-Smith.
Jones-Smith may never hit his peak after suffering a serious knee injury in 2015. Calhoun signed after a rookie minicamp tryout. Coyle served as a four-year starter at Fordham and inked a deal shortly after the draft.
The former Ram started his collegiate career at right tackle but spent three seasons on the left, and NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein sees guard flexibility in his playing style. Coyle stays rooted in protection against pass-rushers, but at 6'5" and 297 pounds, he needs to add more weight to fully transition inside.
The Texans signed guards Zach Fulton and Senio Kelemete to fill the interior spots. Nick Martin holds the center position. Martinas Rankin and Julie'n Davenport will battle at left tackle, which leaves a potential spot for Coyle on the right side. His toughness and awareness against disguised blitzes elevate his pass-protection skills.
Indianapolis Colts: LB, Skai Moore
It's up to Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus to find a place for linebacker Skai Moore in his unit. The South Carolina product flashed as a playmaker in short-area coverage and sniffed out the run as an instinctive downhill defender.
Eberflus may consider utilizing Moore, who's 6'2", 226 pounds, in the hybrid linebacker-safety role that's gaining popularity as offenses attempt to spread defenses thin with tight ends and running backs catching out of the backfield.
According to Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan, Moore has already flashed in team workouts. "[Moore] signed with the Colts, knowing full well the glaring need at linebacker. [He] flashed a few times this weekend and could factor into the mix for a 53-man roster spot."
Remember, teams haven't been able to put on pads, but it's a positive sign that Moore garnered early attention. As Bowen points out, the Colts linebacker corps needs help. There's a good chance we'll see the 23-year-old on the final roster.
Jacksonville Jaguars: CB Quenton Meeks
In March, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed cornerback D.J. Hayden, who was coming off his best professional season with the Lions. He's in position to fill the slot cornerback spot after Aaron Colvin's offseason departure to Houston. However, it's not set in stone.
Jacksonville also signed a talented undrafted rookie cornerback in Quenton Meeks, who can bring physicality to the slot position. The 6'1", 209-pound Stanford product has the strength and technical know-how to disrupt the timing between a quarterback and his receiver through rerouting, and he shows textbook tackling technique.
Meeks opted not to run a 40-yard dash at the scouting combine in Indianapolis but logged a 4.49-second time at Stanford's pro day, which suggests he's not terribly slow in straight-line speed.
When factoring in Meeks' seven interceptions and 17 pass breakups through three seasons, it's fair to say his penchant for tracking the ball and his physicality should mesh with the Jaguars' defensive style.
Kansas City Chiefs: LB Raymond Davison
The Kansas City Chiefs revamped the inside linebacker position. Reggie Ragland will go through the offseason as a projected starter next Anthony Hitchens, who came over from the Cowboys. The team also selected Dorian O'Daniel in the third round of the draft.
Still, Raymond Davison has a chance to leave his mark during training camp and secure a backup role at the position. He made a splash over the past two years at California as a defender who can handle intermediate coverage assignments and move toward the line of scrimmage to thwart the run. The two-year starter logged 4.5 sacks and four pass breakups as a senior.
Davison will need to compete with an upstart positional group, but his versatility should help him earn a spot on special teams before taking on an expanded role on defense.
Los Angeles Chargers: TE Ben Johnson
The Los Angeles Chargers confirmed tight end Hunter Henry's ACL injury, which deals a significant blow to the passing attack. The coaching staff could turn to Ben Johnson to help fill the void. Despite scoring just two touchdowns in four years at Kansas, he saw a moderate bump in receptions with 30 as a senior.
Before Hunter's injury, the Chargers saw something in Johnson and contacted him immediately after the draft, per Benton Smith of KUSports.com.
"As soon as [the draft] was over," Johnson said, "they already had made the deal."
Johnson credited the "little things" despite his minimal role at Kansas. With Henry out for the season, the Chargers will need more contributions from their tight ends. As a receiving counterpart at the collegiate level, the 23-year-old has a clear opportunity to secure a roster spot with an immediate role in the passing attack.
Los Angeles Rams: LB Tegray Scales
It's still surprising linebacker Tegray Scales went undrafted. In a league that covets defenders who can move well in space and cover on the second level, the Indiana product should flourish.
At 6'0", 230 pounds, Scales doesn't bring much power. However, he flashed the ability to chase down ball-carriers at Indiana, specifically during his junior season in 2016, when he racked up 125 tackles, 24 tackles for loss and seven sacks.
The Los Angeles Rams could use Scales' skill set to bolster a depleted position with unproven commodities all vying for a starting role.
Furthermore, head coach Sean McVay told reporters he doesn't expect linebacker Mark Barron to join the team until training camp.
"Yeah, Barron was out there today. He's a guy that he's has a couple things in this offseason where he's recovering," McVay said. "We're going to be smart with Mark, so don't expect him to participate in the offseason program, but we expect him to be ready to go at some point for camp."
The extra reps available will benefit Scales and fifth-round pick Micah Kiser. Both should make the roster, but the former has an edge as a defender in nickel packages because of his ability to match up against tight ends and running backs catching out of the backfield.
Miami Dolphins: LB Mike McCray
The Miami Dolphins acquired a second-level thumper in Mike McCray who can run downhill and drop ball-carriers in their tracks, push the pocket and use his awareness to read plays before they happen in real time.
According to Zierlein, McCray commanded a high level of respect among his Michigan teammates. Based on his track record, he'll bring character and toughness to the linebacker room. He has no shortage of collegiate production either. The two-year starter finished his amateur career with 154 total tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks over his final two seasons.
Even though Miami is welcoming back Raekwon McMillan after he sat out his rookie season with a torn ACL and selected Jerome Baker in the third round, there's room for McCray to potentially earn snaps at strong-side linebacker behind Stephone Anthony, who's struggled with injuries over the past two seasons.
Minnesota Vikings: LB Hercules Mata'afa
At 6'2", 252 pounds, Hercules Mata'afa can't play his natural position of defensive tackle in the NFL, though the Minnesota Vikings have a plan for the Washington State product.
Head coach Mike Zimmer told reporters earlier this month that he will move him to a standing linebacker position.
"That will be the biggest adjustment, standing up," Zimmer said. "He led the NCAA in negative plays the last two years. It is a little different. He was slanting and moving quite a bit. Size-wise, he projects more into that. There have been several guys that have gone from defensive line to linebacker."
Mata'afa will need to show agility and smoother change-of-direction skills to make the transition and excel on the professional level. Zimmer used former New England Patriot Tedy Bruschi as an example, not a comparison, of a player who moved from the defensive line to linebacker with success.
Zimmer has a project on his hands, but it's an experiment that could work out for the team and the player, as the coach is a bright defensive mind with a need for depth on the second level.
New England Patriots: DL Trent Harris
The New England Patriots list Trent Harris, at 6'2", 238 pounds, as a defensive lineman on their website, but he'll likely earn a spot as a rush linebacker. The former Miami Hurricane recorded 10.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks during his senior campaign, but his lack of sustained production likely dropped him out of the top 256 in April.
Harris doesn't have the strength to set an edge or clamp down on the run yet, but the Patriots have a tendency to put their players in the best positions to utilize their strengths. Expect head coach Bill Belichick to use his non-prototypical size as an asset for versatility in schemes and defensive packages.
Harris went to team that needs pass-rushing talent. Regardless of where he lines up, the 22-year-old should focus on flashing near the pocket during training camp. If he succeeds, expect to see him on the field for regular-season action as a rookie.
New Orleans Saints: DT Henry Mondeaux
Defensive tackle Henry Mondeaux has been fighting in the trenches for three years at Oregon as a starter. During his sophomore and senior seasons, he had success pushing into the backfield for sacks, accumulating nine over those two campaigns.
At 6'5", 280 pounds, Mondeaux isn't going to bring a powerful bull rush on the inside, but he makes up for it with agility. A side step and an ability to squeeze through cracks in the opposing team's pass protection will allow him to pressure quarterbacks.
Mondeaux could become a solid complement in four-man fronts next to bigger defensive linemen or serve as a disruptor up front in the nickel formation.
The New Orleans Saints need to strengthen their run defense, which ranked 16th last season. If the Oregon Ducks product shows a high motor and tenacity on the interior during training camp, he's worth a roster hold.
New York Giants: CB Grant Haley
Despite the coaching changes and the decision to trade pass-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New York Giants don't have glaring holes on defense.
However, a few question marks linger for defensive coordinator James Bettcher as he takes over the unit. For starters, he must identify a slot cornerback after the team released Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie in March. William Gay, who signed with the Giants in April, primarily lined up on the inside during the 2016 campaign but less often last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Cornerback Grant Haley started three collegiate seasons at Penn State. He's a 5'9", 185-pound cover defender who uses quickness to shadow pass-catchers.
Despite a low number of interceptions (five), Haley knows where to find the ball. He logged 22 pass breakups at the collegiate level. On film, you can see the toughness in his playing style—he jockeys with bigger receivers for position, which compensates for his smaller frame. Showing that field awareness and grit should help him claim a spot on the 53-man roster.
New York Jets: FB Dimitri Flowers
Dimitri Flowers could add some zing to the fullback position in New York. The Oklahoma product flashed soft hands out of the backfield with 54 catches for 886 yards and 13 touchdowns through four seasons. He also logged four rushing scores during his senior campaign.
The 22-year-old further highlighted his receiving skills when he talked to Randy Lange of the team's official website: "I never dropped a ball in college, and actually I'm tied with DeMarco Murray for receiving touchdowns by a running back at Oklahoma. It's something I've always taken pride in. I don't always get a lot of opportunities, so I have to take advantage of them."
A fullback with reliable hands adds another dimension to an offense that may go overlooked during an opponent's film study. Oftentimes, it's a forgotten position outside of leading blocks for ball-carriers. Flowers has the opportunity to cause matchup issues as an occasional pass-catcher who can also take handoffs near the goal line.
Oakland Raiders: LB Jason Cabinda
Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther managed to turn undrafted talents such as Vincent Rey and Emmanuel Lamur into contributors during his time with the Bengals. The former had a sustained period of production. Vontaze Burfict also falls under this category, but his stock fell in the 2012 draft because of character concerns.
Guenther's work with unheralded prospects should excite fans about the possibilities for Jason Cabinda. According to Zierlein, the Penn State product established himself as a leader on the field, and he's a three-year starter with a high volume in solo tackles, logging 109 in that span.
Cabinda also flashed short-area coverage skills with 11 pass breakups at the collegiate level. He could learn a lot from Derrick Johnson to further develop that part of his skill set.
The undrafted rookie will likely battle with Azeem Victor for a backend roster spot at linebacker. It's not a key training camp battle, but it's one to watch as the Raiders fill out a position that's underwhelmed in the past few seasons.
Philadelphia Eagles: DT Bruce Hector
In the NFL, there's no such thing as too many pass-rushers. The Philadelphia Eagles have several, including Michael Bennett, Derek Barnett, Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham and Chris Long.
The Eagles signed South Florida defensive tackle Bruce Hector to potentially add depth to the interior, and Haloti Ngata signed a one-year deal with Philly in March. Timmy Jernigan will miss four-to-six months after undergoing back surgery, per ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates.
While the team has a need for depth, Hector's pass-rushing skills and the Eagles' aggressive style up front are also a match, per NBC Sports Philadelphia's Andrew Kulp.
"[Defensive coordinator Jim] Schwartz was talking to me and saying how if you can get upfield as a defensive lineman, you're going to love this place," Hector said.
Hector logged 28 tackles for loss and 18 sacks in three seasons at South Florida. He's capable of disrupting plays in the backfield, and Schwartz knows how to turn that type of defensive lineman into a playmaker. With more snaps available because of Jernigan's absence, Hector could flash early and often during the offseason.
Pittsburgh Steelers: RB Jarvion Franklin
Aside from Jarvion Franklin, only James Conner's salary remains on the Pittsburgh Steelers payroll for running backs beyond the current year.
Franklin isn't a potential alternative to Le'Veon Bell if he goes elsewhere after playing out the season with the franchise tag. However, the 6'0", 239-pound ball-carrier has the size to finish drives at the goal line. He scored 52 rushing touchdowns over his college career at Western Michigan.
Franklin needs development in pass protection, as do most rookie running backs, but his thicker frame makes him an intriguing option in third-down passing scenarios.
As most NFL teams move toward implementing a committee approach or a duo in the backfield, it's fair to suggest Franklin's downhill style can serve as a complement to Bell or a speedy tailback.
San Francisco 49ers: CB Tarvarus McFadden
Cornerback Tarvarus McFadden logged eight interceptions during his sophomore year at Florida State. He didn't force any turnovers through the air in the following campaign but broke up 10 passes. Still, you'd think it would have been enough to enter the league as a late-round draft pick.
McFadden feels his unimpressive 4.67-second 40-yard dash likely contributed to his stock drop, per Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee.
"I definitely feel like too much is put on to the 40," he said. "You turn on the film—I've actually never been ran right by. I've given up some plays, but name a corner who hasn't. I honestly don't think that the 40 should make or break these players in the draft."
At 6'2", 205 pounds and having run one of the slowest 40-yard dashes among defensive backs, McFadden doesn't offer the quick-twitch quality that's frequently used to describe agile athletes. However, he's a physical presence and could help the 49ers in the secondary as someone who can reroute receivers and take away the ball.
Seattle Seahawks: DT Poona Ford
The Seattle Seahawks will soon release defensive tackle Malik McDowell, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The report surfaced over a month ago, but the team's 2017 second-rounder isn't expected to play anytime soon after suffering multiple injuries in an ATV accident last year.
The Seahawks signed defensive tackle Tom Johnson, who's headed into his age-34 season, to a one-year deal in March. The front four lacks depth behind Nazair Jones and Jarran Reed, which leaves the door wide-open for Poona Ford to claim a rotational spot.
The 5'1", 312-pound Texas product doesn't offer much as an interior pass-rusher, but he's able to fill gaps and neutralize the ground attack. Seattle's run defense slipped to 19th last season (114 yards allowed per game), suggesting the team has a need for Ford's run-stopping ability as a stout defender on early downs.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: S Godwin Igwebuike
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a concerted effort to bolster their secondary, starting with two second-rounders at cornerback (M.J. Stewart and Carlton Davis) and safety Jordan Whitehead in the fourth round.
However, undrafted safety Godwin Igwebuike could become the steal among their acquisitions on the back end. He flashed as a playmaker in all four years at Northwestern and finished his collegiate career with 214 solo tackles, seven interceptions and 23 pass breakups.
Igwebuike uses his 5'11", 213-pound frame to challenge receivers and ball-carriers near the line of scrimmage as a thumper on the back end.
Even though Whitehead comes into the offseason program as the draft pick at safety, Igwebuike may show the coaching staff more as a complete player at the position. He possesses ball-tracking skills and doesn't shy away from contact, which gives him the flexibility to play both safety spots.
Tennessee Titans: DT Mike Ramsay
Defensive tackle Mike Ramsay is joining a Tennessee Titans squad that needs depth on the interior. Teams have cut back on bulky 300-plus pound defensive lineman in favor of agile pass-rushers, and the 6'2" Duke product fits the bill.
Ramsay started for the majority of his three final seasons at Duke but experienced a breakout senior campaign with 9.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. Even though Ramsay flashed his pass-rushing capabilities late in his collegiate career, the Titans have enough space to keep him on the roster and further develop that skill.
Tennessee cut Sylvester Williams just one year into his three-year deal and signed Bennie Logan to a one-year contract to complete the front line. Ramsay's upside should help him earn a backup role behind the sixth-year veteran, with the potential to slide over and handle two-gap assignments.
Washington Redskins: WR Simmie Cobbs Jr.
In terms of chemistry, Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith will work with a blank slate after coming over from Kansas City. At 6'3", 220 pounds, wide receiver Simmie Cobbs Jr. should stand out immediately, especially in the red zone.
Cobbs led Indiana's receiving corps with 1,035 yards during the 2015 campaign, and then he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the opening game of the following year. He bounced back in 2017 to lead the team's pass-catchers in receiving yards (841) and touchdowns (eight) as a senior.
Smith doesn't have issues with accuracy. He boasts a career 62.4 percent completion percentage over 12 seasons. Cobbs won't have to reach far out of his wide-ranging catch radius to reel in errant passes, but he could become a target on deep desperation throws with the quarterback under duress.
It's worth noting that Smith threw for at least 4,000 yards for the first time in his career last season. Give credit to wideout Tyreek Hill for his open-field moves after the catch, but Smith also took shots downfield. If he's able to build chemistry with Cobbs, the Redskins could have a go-to connection for chunk yardage.