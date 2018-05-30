Every NFL Team's Most Exciting UDFA Addition

0 of 32

Undrafted free agents didn't celebrate their entrances into the NFL like 256 rookies who heard their names called during April's draft. However, when team workouts start, it's not about how anyone arrived, and a player will often surprise the masses as one of the more exciting talents to develop throughout the offseason.

A majority of these talents come into camp with inconsistencies in their collegiate production. Others lack prototypical size at their natural positions.

Nonetheless, a second look on the practice field could help them solidify spots on their teams' rosters. In order to do so, it's important to flash specific skills that may translate into regular-season impact. In-house competition for starting and backup roles can also stir early buzz for unheralded prospects.

Let's take a look at each roster and pinpoint which undrafted rookies stand out as the most exciting additions.