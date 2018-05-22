Simms: Patriots' RB Committee Is Officially Dead After Drafting Sony Michel

The New England Patriots have a reputation of using a committee at running back during the Bill Belichick era. Could Sony Michel break the trend this season? Watch above to see why Bleacher Report Lead NFL Analyst Chris Simms thinks the Patriots rookie will be the feature back in 2018.

