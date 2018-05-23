The Next Jared Goff? Projecting NFL's Biggest 2nd-Year Breakouts

0 of 10

Joe Mahoney/Associated Press

At this time a year ago, the conversation around Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff was far different than it is now.

It's amazing what a breakout season can do.

After an uneven rookie campaign in 2016, Goff exploded under new head coach Sean McVay last season, finishing with 3,804 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and an NFC West title.

Who will be the next second-year player to take the NFL by storm?

Will it be the quarterback who already did so before an ACL tear prematurely ended his rookie season? The signal-caller being called upon to start for a team with Super Bowl aspirations? The top-10 wide receiver who lost the entirety of his first offseason to an injury? How about the edge-rusher who shined as a rookie on the field but had trouble staying there? Or the young safety from which much more will be expected in 2018?

Let's answer those questions by highlighting which second-year players are due to break out in 2018.