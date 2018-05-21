NFL Reportedly to Vote on Super Bowls 57 and 58 for Arizona, New Orleans

ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

The Super Bowl is reportedly set to return to Arizona and New Orleans.

On Monday, Daniel Kaplan of Sports Business Journal reported the league will vote on whether to award Super Bowl LVII (2023) to Arizona and Super Bowl LVIII (2024) to New Orleans at the owners meetings Tuesday in Atlanta.

The vote will be part of a new system in which the NFL selects the location and then negotiates terms with the city before putting it to an owners vote, per Kaplan. Previously, multiple cities pitched their Super Bowl packages, and then owners voted on a favorite.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.