NFL Reportedly to Vote on Super Bowls 57 and 58 for Arizona, New Orleans

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2018

TOPSHOT - A volunteer stands in the snow during the Super Bowl LIVE, a 10-day fan festival leading up to Super Bowl LII, taking place on Minneapolis Nicollet Mall in Downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota February 3, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

The Super Bowl is reportedly set to return to Arizona and New Orleans.

On Monday, Daniel Kaplan of Sports Business Journal reported the league will vote on whether to award Super Bowl LVII (2023) to Arizona and Super Bowl LVIII (2024) to New Orleans at the owners meetings Tuesday in Atlanta.

The vote will be part of a new system in which the NFL selects the location and then negotiates terms with the city before putting it to an owners vote, per Kaplan. Previously, multiple cities pitched their Super Bowl packages, and then owners voted on a favorite.

                                                                        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

