The Best-Kept Secret on Every NFL Roster

0 of 32

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Superstars get most of the love, but NFL teams are stitched together by above-average players who may never get their due. This article is an active salute to every franchise's unheralded anchor.

For some teams, that may be a young player who's slowly working up the depth chart. For others, it could be a veteran role player. Either way, these athletes help their teams on Sundays and influence offseason decisions, even if they aren't Aaron Rodgers or Odell Beckham Jr.

They're the offensive linemen or defensive tackles who aren't mentioned much by color commentators, the skill players who aren't picked up in fantasy football leagues and the late-round picks who bloom into starters.