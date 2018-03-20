2018 NFL Free Agency: Rumors, Predictions on Ndamukong Suh, Terrelle Pryor, More

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

While this year's NFL free agency started off with a bang, the second and third waves of it have calmed down about as much as you'd expect.

At this point, players are traveling to different teams or waiting for a phone call.

Fortunately, there are still a few big-name players out there seeking work and thus have plenty to talk about.

Below we'll look at three players, the rumors surrounding them and make predictions on where they'll land.

Cowboys to Host Inman

While he may not be the most well-known player in the league, wide receiver Dontrelle Inman has shown flashes of promise in his NFL career of promise.

Although he was with the Chicago Bears for the majority of the 2017 season, Inman spent the previous three-plus seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers (also played four games for them in 2017).

Well, Inman is a free agent and looking for work, but it seems he has a team interested enough to bring him in for a visit.

According to Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Dallas Cowboys are set to bring Inman in for a visit this week.

Adding Inman wouldn't alter the depth chart in any major way, but it would provide depth to a position that the Cowboys could use help at.

With Brice Butler a free agent, the Cowboys are heading into 2018 with Dez Bryant, Terrance Williams and Cole Beasley as their wide receiving corps.

Adding Inman would provide a solid slot guy to help quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prediction: Dallas Cowboys

Pryor's Free-Agency Tour Continues

After a bummer of a year with the Washington Redskins, wide receiver Terrelle Pryor still piques the interest of multiple teams around the league.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Pryor has a visit set up with the New York Jets.

As Rapoport also noted, Pryor met with the Seattle Seahawks.

Looking between these two teams, the easy answer is the Seahawks.

Both teams would/should offer a starting role for Pryor, but the Seahawks, with quarterback Russell Wilson and wide receiver Doug Baldwin opposite him on the field, are the better choice.

However, the Jets have money to spend, and they could be fine blowing extra money on Pryor if need be.

Sure, he had a terrible 2017, but teams know what he is capable of from his 2016 season with the Cleveland Browns.

Would a team be willing to spend several million on Pryor? Besides the Jets, who knows.

But when it's all said and done and with the extra courting from Wilson, Pryor should land with Seattle.

Prediction: Seattle Seahawks

Suh Stops in Los Angeles to Meet Rams

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is visiting with the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday.

Just imagine a defensive line with Suh and Aaron Donald.

But before we automatically assume Suh is going to the Rams based on the team, situation and potential to win, let's remember money is a factor.

According to Over the Cap, the Rams have over $28 million in cap space—enough to lure Suh for sure.

However, another team Suh visited with, the Titans, have about $10 million more than that.

Ultimately, it will come down to these two teams—the Rams and Titans.

The Titans can offer a bit more cash, but the Rams can offer a lot of cash too and a winning football team.

Either way, these teams need to front-load Suh's deal and be prepared to part with him in a couple of years as he'll be hitting that 33/34-year-old stride.

I'm still a believer in money winning out here, though.

Prediction: Tennessee Titans