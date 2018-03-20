Every MLB Team's Biggest 2018 Spring Training Revelation

6 of 6

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Atlanta Braves: OF Ronald Acuna

Thanks (but no thanks) to MLB's service-time rules, the Atlanta Braves reassigned outfielder and top prospect Ronald Acuna to minor league camp. It won't be long before we see him in the big leagues.

The 20-year-old hit .432 with four home runs and four stolen bases in the Grapefruit League and looked major league ready.

As MLB.com's Mark Bowman noted, the Braves will have to keep Acuna in the minors until at least April 13 to maintain another season of club control. Expect to see Acuna in Atlanta around April 14.

Miami Marlins: OF Derek Dietrich

The Miami Marlins aren't a good team for players hoping to make the playoffs in 2018, but they're a great team for players looking for playing time.

Enter 28-year-old Derek Dietrich, who made his MLB debut with the Fish last season. This spring, Dietrich is hitting .342 with four home runs and 10 RBI. He's primed for an expanded role.

"I think Derek has gotten to the point where he finally started to believe in himself and what he was doing and didn't need to make changes all the time," manager Don Mattingly said, per Craig Davis of the Sun-Sentinel.

New York Mets: RHP Noah Syndergaard

The fate of the 2018 New York Mets rests on the health of their starting pitching. More specifically, they need Noah Syndergaard to be Thor once again.

Through 20 exhibition innings, Syndergaard looks like a Norse god with 23 strikeouts and a 1.35 ERA. After he missed most of last season to injury, that's a welcome development for the Amazin's.

New manager Mickey Callaway is encouraging his hard-throwing stud to utilize more offspeed offerings.

"If he can mix that slower pitch in at times and get hitters off all the hard stuff, there's no telling what he can do," Callaway said, per Dave Sheinin of the Washington Post.

Philadelphia Phillies: INF Scott Kingery

Scott Kingery, the Philadelphia Phillies' top position-player prospect according to MLB.com and the eyeball test, has lit up the Grapefruit League.

The 23-year-old sports a .378 average with three home runs and has capably played second base, third base and the outfield.

"Based on his skill set, I think he could play, legitimately, anywhere on the diamond and be just fine," manger Gabe Kapler said, per Marcus Hayes of the Philadelphia Inquirer. "I don’t think there’s much that he can’t do on a baseball field, athletically."

Washington Nationals: RHP Erick Fedde

Because he has minor league options remaining, Erick Fedde will likely begin the season at Triple-A.

That said, the 25-year-old right-hander has shown he deserves a spot on the Washington Nationals pitching staff with a 2.84 spring ERA and 10 strikeouts in 12.2 innings.

The 18th overall pick by the Nats in 2014, Fedde underwent Tommy John surgery in May of that year. Almost four years later, he's on the precipice of big things.

"I feel great right now," he said, per Pete Kerzel of MASNSports.com. "Healthy, fresh. For sure, I'm feeling the best me."

All statistics current as of Tuesday and courtesy of MLB.com unless otherwise noted.