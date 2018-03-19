Latest Winners and Losers of MLB's Biggest Spring Training Position Battles

1 of 8

Because of hand surgery and a suspension, Yuli Gurriel won't return to the Houston Astros' lineup until the middle of April. That presents a chance for Tyler White, J.D. Davis or A.J. Reed to add to his major league resume.

At last check, White was sitting pretty with a 1.108 OPS, and Davis was sitting even prettier with a 1.433 OPS. Both have cooled off, however. Davis' OPS is down to .997, while White's is down to .893.

This wouldn't be the worst news for either of them if Reed were still lagging far behind in the OPS department. But he isn't.

The 24-year-old former top prospect had an OPS south of .300 through his first seven games. He's since gone 13-for-29 with two home runs and four doubles. That's shot his OPS up to .876.

For Astros manager A.J. Hinch, this is just another layer on a good problem to have.

"They've all played in the big leagues, so this level won't scare them," Hinch said on March 8, according to Zak Kerr of MLB.com. "They know what's in front of them. We got a few more weeks to decide what to do."

Yet Reed doesn't just have helium working for him. He may also have an edge by virtue of being a left-handed hitter who could help balance out an Astros lineup that skews right-handed. Neither White nor Davis would have that effect.

Latest Winner: A.J. Reed

Latest Losers: Tyler White and J.D. Davis