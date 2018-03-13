Kirk Cousins Filming Free-Agent Version of Tom Brady's 'Tom vs. Time'

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Free-agent quarterback Kirk Cousins has been followed by a film crew in recent weeks to document the process of deciding which team to sign with.

According to ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, Cousins' idea is somewhat similar to the Tom vs. Time documentary that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady put together.

Schefter added that along with Cousins deciding between signing with the Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals or New York Jets, the footage will show what he goes through in everyday life.

"We are opening up our home to allow a behind-the-scenes look into what really transpires before the contract number scrolls across the bottom line of ESPN," Cousins said on Monday.

On the heels of former team the Washington Redskins agreeing to a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs for quarterback Alex Smith, Cousins is in line to land perhaps the biggest quarterback contract in NFL history on the open market.