2018 NFL Free Agency: Restricted Free Agents Who Could Cash In Big

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

NFL players qualify for restricted free agency when they've accrued three seasons in the league. If a team wants to bring back one of its restricted free agents, it can choose to place a first-round tender, a second-round tender or an original-round or low tender on them. In all of these scenarios, the original team has the right of first refusal on any contract.

If an incumbent team chooses not to match a contract for a restricted free agent, it receives a corresponding draft pick depending on which type of tender it extended. If the player was undrafted but had a low tender placed on him, then the team will receive no compensation for not matching his contract.

According to CBS Sports' Joel Corry, a first-round tender will cost teams $4.1 million, a second-round tender will cost teams $2.9 million and an original-round tender will cost teams $1.9 million this season. Those increasing cap hits incentivize teams to match talent to cost instead of placing first-round tenders on all of their restricted free agents.

Teams must submit tenders to the NFL by 4 p.m. ET on March 14. Restricted free agents must sign those tenders by April 20, less than a week before the draft.

The following restricted free agents appear most likely to cash in this offseason.