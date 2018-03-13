The 1 Player Every NFL Team Should Sign This OffseasonMarch 13, 2018
The 1 Player Every NFL Team Should Sign This Offseason
The start of NFL free agency is 4 p.m. ET Wednesday, and it's a frenzied period of player acquisitions that should help shape the balance of power to start the 2018 season.
The 32 NFL teams have over a $1 billion in salary cap space to spend. According to Over the Cap, 16 teams—half the league—have at least $30 million available, which will create bidding wars and massive contracts for many of the top available free agents.
Every team will go into the open market with a plan. And every team should have their eyes on at least one player capable of filling a hole or playing a vital role on the roster.
Here is an attempt to connect one available player to all 32 NFL teams, taking into account needs, fits and likely player priorities.
All salary-cap information courtesy of Over the Cap, unless stated otherwise.
Arizona Cardinals: QB Teddy Bridgewater
The Cardinals are in need of a quarterback with starting ability and long-term potential after Carson Palmer retired. Teddy Bridgewater is in need of an opportunity to play and rebuild his value after two lost seasons.
This could be a perfect match, with Bridgewater getting a fresh start and new Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks landing his starting quarterback for 2018.
Bridgewater remains a question mark as he comes back from a catastrophic knee injury, but if he can rediscover his magic from 2015—when he led the Minnesota Vikings to an 11-5 record and a division title—the Cardinals will be back in business at the game's most important position. He's worth the gamble.
Atlanta Falcons: G Brandon Fusco
The Falcons are sitting on about $15 million of cap space, which will likely limit how aggressive they can be in going after free agency's biggest prizes. But general manager Thomas Dimitroff can stay within his financial means and still fill one of the roster's biggest holes by bringing in veteran guard Brandon Fusco, who produced a strong year for the San Francisco 49ers in 2017.
While not a splashy name, Fusco has 80 career starts and is coming off a season in which he ranked as the 21st-best guard in the NFL by Pro Football Focus. He'd slot in at right guard and help solidify the Falcons offensive line. More importantly, he shouldn't be costly. The Falcons can afford him, and they should make it happen.
Baltimore Ravens: WR Donte Moncrief
The Ravens' need for a playmaking receiver is hardly a secret. Baltimore's offense finished last in the NFL in yards per attempt and 29th in passing yards per game last season. Joe Flacco needs to be better, but he also needs more help.
Insert Donte Moncrief, an explosive athlete and vertical threat who could help the Ravens revive their flat-lining passing game.
Moncrief hasn't met expectations in Indianapolis with the Colts due to injuries and issues at the quarterback position. But in his one full year with Andrew Luck in 2015, he produced 64 catches, 733 yards and six touchdowns, a sign he could be ready to break out if he's able to stay healthy.
Buffalo Bills: LB Nigel Bradham
Could Nigel Bradham return to Buffalo after two productive years and a Super Bowl title with the Philadelphia Eagles?
A fourth-round pick of the Bills in 2012, Bradham emerged as an athletic, three-down linebacker for the Eagles after leaving Buffalo in 2016. It's possible he could come back to provide Bills coach Sean McDermott with exactly what he's looking for at the position.
Preston Brown, who tied for the NFL lead in tackles last season, is a free agent. If he leaves, the Bills could turn to Bradham as a logical replacement. Even if he doesn't, Bradham could give McDermott a versatile playmaker at several linebacker positions. His old defenses with the Carolina Panthers thrived with athletic linebackers.
Carolina Panthers: WR Paul Richardson
The Panthers jumped into the trade market and reportedly landed receiver Torrey Smith, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter (via ESPN.com's Tim McManus).
That gives Cam Newton and the offense a much-needed deep threat. Maybe that will be enough for the Panthers to feel satisfied at receiver, but it shouldn't.
Imagine if the Panthers added Paul Richardson, a short but speedy receiver cut from the same mold as Ted Ginn. In fact, he'd give Newton the game-breaking playmaker Ginn once was in Carolina. During Newton's MVP season in 2015, Ginn caught 10 touchdown passes and averaged 16.8 yards per catch.
Richardson is coming off a breakout season in which he produced six touchdowns and 16.0 yards per catch for the Seattle Seahawks. Landing in Carolina with Newton could turn him into a star while taking the Panthers multifaceted offense to the next level.
Chicago Bears: WR Allen Robinson
The Bears need to add a bunch of receivers for Mitchell Trubisky, both in free agency and the draft. The No. 2 pick in last year's draft, Trubisky looks like he has all the makings of a franchise quarterback, but a lack of legitimate weapons in the passing game often hurt him as a rookie.
Luckily for general manager Ryan Pace, the Bears have the cap space to make a splash, and the market has attractive options. The group is headlined by Allen Robinson, who is ready to sign in Chicago, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
The 2015 Pro Bowler went down with a season-ending knee injury after only three plays in 2017, but he averaged 76 catches, 1,142 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns the two previous years. Robinson is exactly the kind of productive and talented receiver the Bears need to help Trubisky and the offense take the next step in 2018.
Cincinnati Bengals: WR Jordan Matthews
The Bengals completed a trade for left tackle Cordy Glenn, eliminating one of the team's biggest needs before the start of free agency and freeing up an ability to attack other areas.
It's possible the Bengals will be aggressive on the open market in adding more help to the offensive line, especially at left guard. But the offense also needs help at receiver, and there could be several affordable options, such as Jordan Matthews.
While not an explosive receiving threat, Matthews would give Andy Dalton a reliable, productive option behind A.J. Green, who was too often a one-man show in the passing game in 2017. During his first three NFL seasons in Philadelphia, Matthews averaged 75 catches and 891 receiving yards. The Bengals could use that kind of production from Dalton's second option.
Cleveland Browns: CB Trumaine Johnson
The Browns have the cap space, positional need and coaching connection to snag one of the top cornerbacks on the market.
Trumaine Johnson, who played for new Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams for three years with the Rams, could give Cleveland a tall, physical cornerback who knows the system and is capable of locking down one side of the defense. The 6'2", 213-pounder will likely sign one of free agency's most lucrative deals, and the Browns still have over $80 million in cap space to spend.
Expect the Browns to be big players in the cornerback market. Johnson could be their primary target.
Dallas Cowboys: DL Bennie Logan
If the Cowboys got defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson, that would create a much bigger splash, but signing Bennie Logan might be the better, more realistic option.
Logan shouldn't break the bank, and he'd give the Cowboys a legitimate run-stuffer to plug into the middle of the defensive line. He eats up blocks, freeing up linebackers to make plays, and he can use leverage and power to win one-on-one opportunities.
The Cowboys need to add a player along the defensive line, but they probably can't afford to get too aggressive in chasing the biggest free agents. Signing Logan to a modest deal accomplishes the goal without a massive financial commitment.
Denver Broncos: QB Case Keenum
The Broncos' signing of Case Keenum doesn't compare with John Elway's landing of Peyton Manning in 2012, but the move should finally give Denver some stability at quarterback.
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Keenum intends to sign with the Broncos once free agency opens on Wednesday.
Last season, Denver received 19 touchdown passes, 22 interceptions and a 73.0 passer rating from three quarterbacks (Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch, Brock Osweiler). Not surprisingly, the Broncos finished 5-11 and missed the postseason for the second straight year.
Keenum delivered in a big way for the Minnesota Vikings in 2017, finishing second in the NFL in completion percentage (67.6) and seventh in passer rating (98.3). He took over for Sam Bradford early in the season and led the Vikings to a 13-3 season and a trip to the NFC Championship Game.
The Broncos appeared to be in the chase for Kirk Cousins, but Keenum should be a fine consolation prize.
Detroit Lions: DL Muhammad Wilkerson
The New York Jets might have done the Lions a big favor. Interior defensive line looks like one of the Detroit's top needs, and the Jets released one of the NFL's most talented interior disruptors into the free-agency pool when they waived Muhammad Wilkerson last week.
Not only would Wilkerson give new Lions head coach Matt Patricia versatility along the defensive line, but he's a proven run-stopper and one of the few true interior linemen capable of pressuring the quarterback. From 2013 through 15, Wilkerson produced 28.5 sacks—a high number for a down lineman in a 3-4 defense.
The Lions could plug Wilkerson next to Ezekiel Ansah and watch them create havoc on opposing offensive lines. That's a winning formula for Patricia's first year in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers: CB Aaron Colvin
The Packers were already thin at cornerback before last Friday, when new general manager Brian Gutekunst traded Damarious Randall—the team's top cornerback in 2017—to the Cleveland Browns, according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. It's unlikely the Packers would have made the move without a plan to target one or two of the available cornerbacks in free agency.
Several options make sense in Green Bay, such as Trumaine Johnson, Malcolm Butler and Bashaud Breeland. But don't sleep on Aaron Colvin, the forgotten man in the Jaguars secondary who now appears ready for a bigger role.
Trading Randall, who is expected to play in the slot for Browns defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, makes Colvin even more likely. He did his best work inside for Jacksonville.
The Packers took a big risk in dealing away their best cornerback from last season, but moving Randall and clearing the way for Colvin could be a strong first step in fixing the team's lingering problems in the secondary.
Houston Texans: OL Justin Pugh
The Texans are one of several teams in need of big help on the offensive line. Free agency isn't littered with talent up front, but Justin Pugh is one name to watch in Houston.
A former first-round pick, Pugh has developed into a versatile and reliable lineman for the New York Giants. He's an above-average guard and a capable enough right tackle, plus he's only 27 years old. Coming off an injury-wrecked 2017 season, it's possible the Texans could get him at a slight discount.
The Texans are littered with holes up front on offense. Pugh wouldn't solve them all, but he'd provide a strong start to a rebuild.
Indianapolis Colts: CB Malcolm Butler
The Colts struck out on hiring Josh McDaniels away from the Patriots, but they'll have another chance to raid New England for help in free agency.
Cornerback Malcolm Butler, who didn't play a single snap on defense during the Patriots' Super Bowl loss, is on his way out of Foxborough. The Patriots' loss could be the Colts' gain. Indianapolis' defense could use a playmaking cornerback, especially after releasing Vontae Davis and with the possibility of losing free agent Rashaan Melvin.
Over the last three seasons, Butler has tallied 43 passes defensed and eight interceptions. With over $72 million in cap space, the Colts have the buying power to get him to Indianapolis. And keep him there.
Jacksonville Jaguars: TE Jimmy Graham
The chances of losing Allen Robinson have grown for the Jaguars, who decided against giving the talented receiver the franchise tag. A deal bringing him back to Jacksonville could still happen, but the Jaguars better be prepared to replace him in the passing game if Robinson bolts for a better deal elsewhere.
Expect tight end Jimmy Graham to be an option, regardless of Robinson's decision.
The Seattle Seahawk may no longer be the matchup nightmare he often was for Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints, but he's still a handful for defenses in the red zone and a legitimate receiving weapon at every level of the field because of his size (6'7", 265 lbs) and ball skills.
The Jaguars were one or two plays on offense away from playing in the Super Bowl. Could keeping Robinson and adding Graham get Jacksonville over the hump?
Kansas City Chiefs: WR Sammy Watkins
Imagine new starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes uncorking deep balls to two of the top vertical threats in the game in 2018. That's what the Chiefs could get by adding Sammy Watkins to a receiver group that already includes Tyreek Hill.
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Chiefs are expected to sign Watkins to a three-year deal once free agency begins.
Speed's the name of the game, and Watkins has plenty of it—which could make him an ideal fit for the offense the Chiefs are constructing for Mahomes, last year's first-round pick.
"I think everybody wants fast receivers, but knowing that you have a quarterback who doesn't really have a limit in how far he can throw, that's a good thing," Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said, according to Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. "They're highly coveted throughout the league, but I'm sure, yes, we will be in that market."
The Chiefs could be the NFL's most ruthless quick-strike offense if they can find a way to sign another big-play threat. It appears they've accomplished the task by adding Watkins.
Los Angeles Chargers: DL Dontari Poe
Adding Dontari Poe to the middle of the Chargers defensive line could provide the finishing touch to one of the most dominant fronts in football. The 6'3", 346-pounder is the rare nose tackle capable of gobbling up blocks on the inside but also winning with quickness and disrupting the passer.
Not only would Poe instantly help the Chargers' subpar run defense, but he'd also free up more opportunities on the edge for Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram. And if too much attention is being paid to the edges, Poe can get around centers and guards when presented with one-on-one pass-rushing opportunities.
Also keep in mind that Poe thrived in Dan Quinn's defensive system in Atlanta. He'd be going to a similar set up in Los Angeles with Gus Bradley. The fit could make this match a reality.
Los Angeles Rams: OLB Junior Galette
The Rams haven't been shy about taking on risky players with undeniable talent. It wouldn't be surprising if they used the same idea to help beef up the pass rush.
Junior Galette would arrive in Los Angeles with some off-the-field baggage, but he's coming off a bounce-back year as a situational pass-rusher in Washington that proved he has plenty left to offer. Despite only three sacks, he was consistently disruptive off the edge.
Throw Galette into Wade Phillips' defense and he could deliver a monster year, especially with purported new cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib, per Neil Shook of NFL.com, and Aaron Donald in the middle. The Rams might as well embrace the risk and go all-in.
Miami Dolphins: OL Justin Pugh
Maybe this is the year the Dolphins will get aggressive in free agency to address their hole at guard. If they do, Justin Pugh could be an ideal fit.
He was terrific for the Giants at left guard, a position where he'd be an instant upgrade in Miami. The Dolphins would also appreciate his ability to slide to right guard or right tackle if needed.
The one problem here: Miami is up against the salary cap and likely unable to win a bidding war, especially if several teams get interested in Pugh. The Dolphins might have to creative in clearing cap space if they really want to be active in free agency. Moving some money around might be worth it if Miami can land Pugh.
Minnesota Vikings: QB Kirk Cousins
The balance of power in the NFC might ride on Kirk Cousins' decision in free agency. He'll have several serious suitors, but no team can offer the situation currently in Minnesota.
Adding Cousins to what the Vikings have already built around the quarterback position would make Minnesota one of the overwhelming favorites to win the conference and play for a Super Bowl in 2019. An otherwise complete roster is simply missing the franchise quarterback necessary to complete the puzzle. Cousins could be the last piece.
While he's not regarded as a top-tier quarterback, he could thrive with all the weapons around him on offense in Minnesota. Throw in the return of running back Dalvin Cook and the retention of most key players from the league's top defense, and the Vikings would be set up for several more deep playoff runs. A team that hasn't been to the Super Bowl since 1976 must do everything in its power to land free agency's top prize.
New England Patriots: CB Patrick Robinson
The Patriots are about to lose Malcolm Butler from a cornerback group that was already shaky to end 2017. Taking away a player from the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles could help soften the blow.
Adding Patrick Robinson would potentially provide two solutions, both in the slot—where Robinson thrived for the Eagles last season—and on the perimeter. The Patriots could plug in Robinson on the inside and let Eric Rowe, who often covered the slot last season, stay on the outside full-time.
The slot was a consistent problem for the Patriots on defense last season, largely because New England didn't have a great option on the roster to defend the inside. Robinson could be an affordable way to provide an answer.
New Orleans Saints: TE Jimmy Graham
Bringing Jimmy Graham back to New Orleans only makes sense. Both player and team were better together.
The Saints dealt Graham to Seattle in 2015, but the Seahawks used him differently and he never did make the gigantic impact most were expecting. Meanwhile, New Orleans tried to replace Graham with Coby Fleener, a move that hasn't panned out the way the Saints hoped.
The two sides now have a chance at a reunion, and if it works out financially, Graham and the Saints should make it happen. Sean Payton and Drew Brees clearly know how to get the most of the big, athletic tight end.
New York Giants: OT Nate Solder
Arguably no team needs more help along the offensive line than the Giants. While this year's crop of free agents is lacking star power, New York could make a big splash by signing left tackle Nate Solder, considered by many to be one of the top prizes on the offensive line market.
He won't be cheap, and it won't be easy to lure him out of New England, but Solder would give the Giants immediate help up front. Handling the edges should be a priority for new general manager Dave Gettleman in New York, especially with the Philadelphia Eagles stockpiling pass-rushers along the defensive line.
More work would be required, but signing Solder and solidifying the left tackle position would be a good start for Gettleman's rebuilding effort on the offensive line.
New York Jets: QB Kirk Cousins
No team in the NFL has more cap space than the Jets. Add in a desperate need for a franchise quarterback, and New York has the means and the motivation to make a serious run at Kirk Cousins, the man expected to reset the market at the position.
Signing Cousins might not make the Jets an instant contender, but it would establish a present and a future at the game's most important position while providing a centerpiece for the team's roster rebuild. Other top free agents might follow if Cousins picks the Jets this week.
At the very least, the Jets owe it to their fanbase to give it a legitimate try. Mistakes at quarterback have held down the franchise for years. A rare opportunity has presented itself for the Jets to finally fix it.
Oakland Raiders: DL Sheldon Richardson
New head coach Jon Gruden knows the Raiders need to find an interior defensive lineman capable of causing disruption in the middle. He said as much at the NFL Scouting Combine.
"Obviously, defensively, there are some glaring needs at this time," Gruden said, according to Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. "Free agency hasn't started yet, but our linebacking corps, we have a lot of unknowns there. NaVorro Bowman is a free agent, looking for an inside pass-rusher to step up."
Mr. Gruden, say hello to Sheldon Richardson.
The 2014 Pro Bowl defensive tackle has 19 career sacks in five seasons and a reputation for collapsing the pocket from the inside. He won't come cheap, but Richardson would provide Gruden exactly what he's looking for. An interior threat with pass-rushing ability could make life a lot easier on edge-rushers Khalil Mack and Bruce Irvin.
Philadelphia Eagles: S Eric Reid
The Super Bowl champions value versatility in the secondary, and few safeties in the game are as versatile as Eric Reid, who has also played linebacker and slot cornerback for the San Francisco 49ers.
Signing Reid could give the Eagles a three-in-one replacement package. Safety Corey Graham, linebacker Nigel Bradham and slot cornerback Patrick Robinson are all free agents.
Reid might not be as good as any of the three at their respective position, but he'd add help at all three spots at a fraction of the cost it'd take to keep all three free agents. It's an option to ponder as the Eagles attempt to retain the integrity of the roster and stay under the salary cap.
Pittsburgh Steelers: LB Nigel Bradham
The Steelers can prepare for life without Ryan Shazier by adding Nigel Bradham, another athletic linebacker capable of playing all three downs.
Bradham has a recent history of replacing stars. He broke out for Philadelphia last season while filling in for the injured Jordan Hicks.
The Steelers will love Bradham's ability to play sideline to sideline and drop into coverage. He isn't the heat-seeking missile that is Shazier, but his overall athleticism, versatility and production could help Pittsburgh cope with the loss of their heart on defense.
San Francisco 49ers: RB Jerick McKinnon
The 49ers moved fast to start the offseason by locking up Jimmy Garoppolo with a five-year extension. Now, they can use another good chunk of their remaining cap space to provide their franchise quarterback with a few new toys in the passing game.
A legitimate No. 1 receiver would be nice, but don't sleep on San Francisco getting a gadget running back to fit into Kyle Shanahan's offense.
Jerick McKinnon produced 94 catches and over 1,000 rushing yards over the last two seasons for the Minnesota Vikings. He could be ready for a bigger role, especially in a passing game capable of maximizing his unique skill set. He's quick and hard to bring down, which could make him a dangerous weapon with Garoppolo and Shanahan in San Francisco.
Seattle Seahawks: CB Bashaud Breeland
It's time to start rebuilding the Legion of Boom. With Richard Sherman released and now reportedly signed with San Francisco, according to Edward Lewis of NFL.com, the Seahawks should be in the market for a cornerback.
Bashaud Breeland could be on Seattle's radar. While somewhat forgotten in this class of available cornerbacks, Breeland has 60 passes defensed in 60 games over his first four seasons, and his ability to play press coverage at the line of scrimmage fits the Seahawks' in-your-face style on defense.
Breeland won't be able to replicate what Sherman gave the Seahawks' generationally great defense, but no one can. He'd simply be a nice fit for a team suddenly in transition in the secondary.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CB Kyle Fuller
The Chicago Bears put the transition tag on Kyle Fuller, but that won't remove him from the market. All it does is grant the Bears the right of first refusal on an offer from another team.
The Buccaneers should call Chicago's bluff and put in a competitive offer for Fuller, who produced a fantastic season for the Bears in 2017.
He has dealt with ups and downs through four years in the NFL, but Fuller has good length, with an ability to redirect receivers and make plays on the football. He defended 22 passes last season, which was tied for the second-most in the NFL.
The Buccaneers need help on the perimeter on defense, and they have the cap space to offer Fuller a big deal. Tampa Bay should force the Bears to make a hard decision on their young cornerback, one way or the other.
Tennessee Titans: RB Dion Lewis
The Titans parted ways with veteran running back DeMarco Murray, clearing the way for Derrick Henry to take over the team's lead back. But Tennessee should make another big move at running back in free agency.
While Henry figures to carry the load, the best NFL offenses are multidimensional at running back, with a power runner like Henry and a pass-catcher capable of handling situational roles. That's where Dion Lewis comes in.
He'd give quarterback Marcus Mariota and the offense a legitimate weapon in the passing game, and Lewis is no slouch as a natural runner, either. He avoids tackles and picks up yards after contact.
The Titans would be sitting pretty at running back with Henry and Lewis. Henry can mash his way through the defense, while Lewis slices and dices and makes big plays in the passing game.
Washington Redskins: WR Donte Moncrief
The Redskins will be starting fresh at quarterback with Alex Smith after the proposed trade with the Chiefs become official, and now the team needs to get an impact receiver or two to ease the transition. Smith is a good player, but it's uncertain if he's able to truly transcend average talent around him.
Donte Moncrief isn't an average talent, but he produced like one without Andrew Luck in Indianapolis. A chance to be a top option for Smith if Washington can lure Moncrief to the nation's capital.
Still only 24, Moncrief has untapped potential as a pass-catcher. He could team with Josh Doctson and give the Redskins an alluring one-two punch at receiver. Expect Washington to be active in the receiver market, with Moncrief representing an attractive option behind the big names (Allen Robinson, Sammy Watkins) at the position.