The 1 Player Every NFL Team Should Sign This Offseason

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

The start of NFL free agency is 4 p.m. ET Wednesday, and it's a frenzied period of player acquisitions that should help shape the balance of power to start the 2018 season.

The 32 NFL teams have over a $1 billion in salary cap space to spend. According to Over the Cap, 16 teams—half the league—have at least $30 million available, which will create bidding wars and massive contracts for many of the top available free agents.

Every team will go into the open market with a plan. And every team should have their eyes on at least one player capable of filling a hole or playing a vital role on the roster.

Here is an attempt to connect one available player to all 32 NFL teams, taking into account needs, fits and likely player priorities.

All salary-cap information courtesy of Over the Cap, unless stated otherwise.