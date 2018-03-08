Former NFL CB Wade Davis Holding Anti-Homophobia Clinic for Coaches

Al Pereira/Getty Images

Former NFL cornerback Wade Davis will work with the league to hold meetings with NFL coaches to address homophobia.

"I have been in contact with the NFL and I'll be running a training/clinic in the offseason for coaches and staff to address this issue," Davis said in an interview with TMZ Sports.

"[I want them to] understand the physical, emotional and spiritual cost to creating a hostile environment for gay male athletes," Davis added.

avis' push comes after LSU Tigers running back Derrius Guice said an NFL team representative asked him at the NFL Scouting Combine if he liked men, per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

Florio noted New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple received a similar question from an Atlanta Falcons assistant coach at the 2016 combine. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told Florio the question was "disappointing and clearly inappropriate."

Davis left the NFL in 2003. He first came out as gay in an interview with Outsports' Cyd Zeigler in June 2012.

Davis told the Washington Post's Kent Babb in February 2014 he had met with NFL representatives in preparation for the moment the league had its first openly gay player.

A few months later, Michael Sam was the first openly gay player selected in the NFL draft when the then-St. Louis Rams took the Missouri Tigers defensive end in the seventh round.