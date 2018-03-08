Muhammad Wilkerson Rumors: DE to Visit Saints, Chiefs After Packers Meeting

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson is reportedly weighing his options this offseason.

On Thursday, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported Wilkerson plans on visiting the New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs after leaving a meeting with the Green Bay Packers. La Canfora noted the defensive end is "not in a negotiating phase yet."

The Temple product has played with the New York Jets his entire career since they selected him with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2011 draft.

Durability has been a defining characteristic of his NFL tenure—he has never played less than 13 games in a season and appeared in all 16 contests four times. The veteran tallied 46 combined tackles, 3.5 sacks and an interception last season for New York and has 44 sacks in his career.

Wilkerson was a Pro Bowler in 2015 when he finished with a career-best 12 sacks but has never played in the postseason.

Signing with the Saints, Chiefs or Packers would figure to present him a golden opportunity to change that considering New Orleans and Kansas City were in the playoffs last season and Green Bay made the playoffs eight straight campaigns from 2009 through 2016.

New Orleans was a solid seventh in the league in sacks in 2017, but Green Bay (17th) and Kansas City (24th) could stand to bolster its pass pressure before the 2018 campaign. Wilkerson would provide either team with a veteran presence along the defensive line who has proven capable of double-digit sack totals in the past.