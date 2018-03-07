Calvin Ridley Doesn't Participate in Athletic Testing at Alabama Pro Day

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

University of Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley was a limited participant in the Crimson Tide's pro day workout Wednesday at the team's practice facility in Tuscaloosa.

Ridley, one of the top wideout prospects in the 2018 draft class, didn't take part in any of the athletic testing. He opted to stand on his results from Saturday at NFL Scouting Combine, which were highlighted by a 4.43-second run in the 40-yard dash.

He focused on positional work Wednesday within a scripted set of plays for the Bama offensive players. While he ran some precise routes, one of his biggest strengths, it's unlikely his draft stock will change following what amounted to a light practice.

Ridley's value has come under scrutiny for two main reasons during the draft process: his dip in production during his time at Alabama and his advanced age (he'll be 24 in December) for a rookie.

The Florida native made 89 catches for 1,045 yards and seven touchdowns during a monster freshman campaign for the Tide in 2015. He dropped to 72 receptions in 2016 and 63 this past season, though.

Meanwhile, his status as an "old prospect" may be best understood in comparison with fellow Alabama product Amari Cooper. He's only six months younger than the Oakland Raiders star, who's already played three NFL seasons since going fourth overall in the 2015 draft.

While the importance of the age factor is up for debate, he continues to showcase an impressive skill set that should allow him to get open consistently at the next level.

Ridley runs fluid routes, especially when not jammed at the line of scrimmage, a trait on full display in Wednesday's drills run without a defense, as noted by Fan Drafted:

Stephen M. Smith of Touchdown Alabama magazine provided a look at some of the on-field work:

All things considered, Ridley said during his combine media session in Indianapolis last week he feels he's the best wide receiver in the class.

"Yes sir, I do," Ridley told reporters. "I just feel like I worked hard to get here, where I am, and I feel like I deserve to be in that area. I have the film to prove it and I put in the work."

Even though SMU's Courtland Sutton and Oklahoma State's James Washington may overtake him as the first pass-catcher off the board, Ridley should still get selected somewhere in Round 1 or very early in Round 2 when the draft takes place in late April.