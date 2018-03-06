Saquon Barkley Posts Videos of Workout with Johnny Manziel Before NFL Draft

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

As Saquon Barkley prepares for the NFL draft, he has found himself a rather interesting workout partner.

Johnny Manziel.

On Monday night, both Barkley and Manziel shared pictures and videos from their training session (h/t The Checkdown):

Nothing too wild, but both are putting in the work.

Barkley is expected to be a top selection in next month's draft, possibly even the No. 1 overall pick. The former Penn State star is viewed as arguably the best all-around player in this year's class. His ability to run the ball (3,843 career rushing yards), catch the ball (1,195 career receiving yards), return kickoffs (500 career return yards), find the end zone (54 career touchdowns) and block make him a versatile threat.

Manziel, on the other hand, has had a polarizing football career. From winning the Heisman Trophy at Texas A&M to being drafted in the first round by the Browns to being out of the league after two seasons due to off-the-field issues, he has been through all of the highs and lows. Now, he is preparing to join the Spring League as he looks to work his way back to the NFL.

Johnny Football has been through the process and can let Barkley know what to expect. As it comes to football, it doesn't hurt the highly touted running back to have an experienced quarterback working with him.