Who Has the Most to Gain This NFL Offseason?

0 of 12

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Over $1 billion dollars of available cap space among the 32 NFL teams will guarantee a frenzy of free-agent action.

But teams haven't waited for March 14's official free-agency opening before adding to their rosters. Deals are happening left and right.

The Los Angeles Rams traded for Pro Bowl cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib and dealt away linebacker Alec Ogletree to the New York Giants and edge-rusher Robert Quinn to the Miami Dolphins. The Philadelphia Eagles added another disruptive player to the defensive line by dealing for Michael Bennett. The Carolina Panthers gave Cam Newton a deep threat with a trade for Torrey Smith. The Cleveland Browns completed a trio of swaps during a wild Friday afternoon of wheeling and dealing.

Teams are becoming more aggressive in roster building. And with so much money expected to be available in free agency, the moves are far from over.

Here's a look at the franchises and players with the most to gain this offseason, particularly during free agency.