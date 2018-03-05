B/R's Matt Miller Reports Kirk Cousins Is Deciding Between Vikings and Jets

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 5, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 02: NFL player Kirk Cousins of Washington Redskins attends SiriusXM at Super Bowl LII Radio Row at the Mall of America on February 2, 2018 in Bloomington, Minnesota. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins is reportedly deciding between signing with the Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets, according to Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, who broke the news during his Stick to Football podcast.

Miller added that he believes the Jets will ultimately win the Cousins sweepstakes, citing the team's greater cap flexibility. According to Spotrac.com, the Jets have roughly $94.8 million in cap space, while the Vikings sit at $50.9 million. That financial advantage should allow the Jets to make Cousins a more lucrative offer.

Miller's report comes after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that the Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, Jets and Vikings were the four teams "expected to be vying" for Cousins come free agency.

