Don Mattingly on Bryce Harper's Marlins Criticism: Take Care of Your Own Dugout

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly had some pointed words for Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper on Tuesday after Harper questioned the Marlins' offseason moves.

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com), Mattingly said, "He doesn't really know what goes on over here. He may think he does. But he doesn't know what the discussions are. He doesn't know our players."

Mattingly said Harper should "take care of [his] own dugout" and added it wasn't Harper's place to comment.

On Monday, Harper expressed his belief that the Marlins were close to contention had they kept their core together, per USA Today:

"I was very shocked that they were going to let go of [Christian] Yelich, [Marcell] Ozuna and [Giancarlo] Stanton because that's one of the best outfields in the game. You can't say enough about what Stanton did last year, what Ozuna did last year, and what Yelich has done the last couple years. I thought they were a great team. I thought they just had to add a couple more pitchers and they would've been pretty dang good."

Under an ownership group that includes former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, the Marlins have torn down their roster by trading the likes of Stanton, Ozuna, Yelich and second baseman Dee Gordon.

Between them, they have eight All-Star nods. They are all under the age of 30 as well, meaning they are in or entering their respective primes.

Stanton promises to be an especially big loss since he won the National League MVP award last season after hitting .281 with 59 home runs and 132 RBI.

The Yankees acquired Stanton and will add him to a stacked lineup that already includes reigning American League Rookie of the Year Aaron Judge.

Miami went 77-85 last season, and it has not reached the playoffs since winning the World Series in 2003.