2018 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Under-the-Radar Prospects in Round 1

In the weeks leading up to the 2018 NFL draft, mock write-ups will show endless possibilities for each team. For now, we'll take a look at three under-the-radar first-round prospects who potentially bring an immediate impact.

The players listed below come into the league with a solid resume based on production but lack the widespread buzz of the more popular names. In one particular case, a wide receiver who would've garnered the spotlight took a backseat to a teammate with an impressive body of work.

At times, the big guys in the trenches don't earn enough recognition while fighting through the piles at the line of scrimmage. There's one defensive tackle who deserves mention as a first-round game-changer.

Finally, a two-time team sack leader may barely make the first-round cut, but he's a perfect fit for a championship-caliber squad lacking a punch on the defensive line.

2018 NFL Mock Draft 1st-Round Projections

1. Cleveland Browns: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

2. New York Giants: Sam Darnold, QB, USC

3. Indianapolis Colts: Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame

4. Cleveland Browns (via Houston Texans): Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State

5. Denver Broncos: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

6. New York Jets: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama

8. Chicago Bears: James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State

*9. San Francisco 49ers: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

*10. Oakland Raiders: Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa

11. Miami Dolphins: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

12. Cincinnati Bengals: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

13. Washington Redskins: Derwin James, S, Florida State

14. Green Bay Packers: Isaiah Wynn, OG, Georgia

15. Arizona Cardinals: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

16. Baltimore Ravens: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas

18. Seattle Seahawks: Connor Williams, OT, Texas

19. Dallas Cowboys: Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan

20. Detroit Lions: Marcus Davenport, EDGE, UTSA

21. Buffalo Bills: Vita Vea, DT, Washington

22. Buffalo Bills (via Kansas City Chiefs): Arden Key, OLB, LSU

23. Los Angeles Rams: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

24. Carolina Panthers: Marcell Ateman, WR, Oklahoma State

25. Tennessee Titans: Ronald Jones, RB, USC

26. Atlanta Falcons: Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford

27. New Orleans Saints: Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

28. Pittsburgh Steelers: Christian Sam, LB, Arizona State

29. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma

30. Minnesota Vikings: Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma

31. New England Patriots: Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, DE, Oklahoma

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Brian O'Neill, OT, Pittsburgh

*A coin flip will confirm the draft order for Nos. 9 and 10.

Carolina Panthers Select WR Marcell Ateman at No. 24

Marcell Ateman doesn't generate the same buzz as former teammate James Washington, but he's an early-round talent to watch in April.

The 6'4", 220-pound wideout caught 59 passes for 1,156 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior at Oklahoma State. As the No. 24 pick for the Carolina Panthers, he would provide a big target for quarterback Cam Newton, who lost 6'5" pass-catcher Kelvin Benjamin to the Buffalo Bills via trade.

Ateman would immediately fill a starting role as a primary weapon alongside Devin Funchess and tight end Greg Olsen, who only played seven games because of injury in 2017.

Newton also has quick-strike targets in Christian McCaffrey and Curtis Samuel when he returns from injury.

Atlanta Falcons Select DT Harrison Phillips at No. 26

During the previous offseason, the Atlanta Falcons signed defensive tackle Dontari Poe to a one-year deal. He didn't look like the Pro Bowl-caliber player from the 2013 and '14 campaigns. Expect the 27-year-old to look elsewhere for a long-term contract.

Atlanta can consider a first-rounder for Poe's replacement. Stanford prospect Harrison Phillips' interior pass-rushing skills would fit appropriately between the defense's bookend assets, especially with Vic Beasley moving back to defensive end in 2018.

The Falcons play in a competitive division that featured three playoff teams in the previous year, which included a wild-card berth. In order to compete with the Panthers' pound-it offense and the New Orleans Saints' pair of running backs, the front office must beef up its defensive front with a player who can clog the middle and pressure the quarterback.

After logging 14.5 sacks and 17 tackles for a loss over the past two seasons, it's clear Phillips could fill a void within the Falcons front seven.

New England Patriots Select DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo at No. 31

The New England Patriots came up short in Super Bowl 52, partially because the defense failed to pressure Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles. Cornerback Malcolm Butler's absence left the defense open to deep attacks without a decent pass rush.

Nonetheless, the Patriots struggled to generate pocket pressure throughout the 2017 campaign. Trey Flowers, who registered 6.5 sacks through 14 games, finished as the team's sack leader.

If New England plans to come back strong in the upcoming term, head coach Bill Belichick will need to consider a pass-rusher early in the draft.

Defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo led the Oklahoma Sooners in sacks each of the past two seasons. He showed consistency in his ability to reach the backfield, a skill set the Patriots must acquire on their defensive line.

Okoronkwo also broke up five passes since the 2016 campaign, which illustrates his field awareness and rare ball-tracking capability at his stature. Though he's undersized at his position, the Oklahoma product could take early snaps as a situational pass-rusher.