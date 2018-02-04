Tom Brady on Fumble in Super Bowl 52: 'They Made 1 Good Play at the Right Time'

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles defense made one huge play on their way to a Super Bowl LII victory, with Brandon Graham strip-sacking Tom Brady late in the fourth quarter to help seal the 41-33 win.

Brady, still seemingly dismayed following the game, responded succinctly regarding the play.

"They made a good play," Brady told reporters following the game. "They made a good play. They made one good play at the right time."

Graham hit Brady's arm while rushing off the edge with 2:09 remaining, and Eagles rookie Derek Barnett recovered. The play came with the Patriots trailing 38-33 but having scored touchdowns on each of their previous three possessions.

"I knew I had a one-on-one with the guard," Graham said. "I knew he liked to be aggressive, so I tried to act like I was pulling. I snatched it right off, and Tom Brady’s arm was right there, and I went for the ball."

Jake Elliott hit a 46-yard field goal on the Eagles' subsequent possession, giving New England the ball back with 1:05 remaining. After an ill-fated reverse on the kickoff pushed the ball back to the Patriots' 9-yard line, New England drove the ball to midfield but ran out of time, with Brady's last-second Hail Mary falling incomplete.

The sack was the biggest play in an all-time offensive slugfest as the teams combined to set a Super Bowl record 1,151 total yards while punting just once. Brady threw for a Super Bowl record 505 yards, breaking the mark he set a year ago in the Patriots' comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons.