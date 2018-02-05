Breaking Down the Most Realistic Potential Trades of the 2018 NFL Offseason

9 of 9

RB Le'Veon Bell to San Francisco 49ers for a Second-Round Pick in 2018

Might as well wrap up this exercise in trades that probably won't happen with a doozy—one borne of a hunch I've had for most of the past season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers never really intended to bring back Le'Veon Bell in 2018, and that's why the team was OK with Bell handling the ball an eye-popping 406 times in the regular season alone.

Assuming that's the case and Bell hits free agency, he's going to command one whopper of a contract...unless the Steelers were to tag him and trade him to a team that just so happened to have cap space out the wazoo and a need at running back.

Enter the San Francisco 49ers.

The Niners are in position to be the most aggressive team in the offseason. San Francisco possesses a staggering $113.5 million in cap space, the most in the NFL. The 49ers also have nine picks in the 2018 draft, including an extra third-rounder compliments of last year's Trubisky trade with the Chicago Bears.

With Carlos Hyde set to hit free agency this spring, the 49ers also could have a large hole in the offense behind Jimmy Garoppolo. The notion of filling that hole with a tailback as dynamic, talented and versatile as Bell would do more than just make 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan smile.

Thinking of what he could do with that talent offensively would probably give him the vapors.

The Steelers get a high draft pick for a player they were going to let hit free agency anyway. The Niners avoid a bidding war and receive one of the best offensive threats in football.

And before anyone asks, no, the Steelers probably aren't doing any better than a second for Bell. Not in a situation like this. A third-rounder might even do it.

Add Bell to that offense, add a few pieces defensively, and the 49ers could find themselves right back in the hunt—a lot sooner than most expected.

Why It Won't Happen

Too many moving parts.

The Steelers would have to tag and trade Bell, who the Niners would then want to extend given the pick it would take to get him. It also assumes the 49ers are comfortable enough with Bell's injury history and 2017 workload to sign him long term and not comfortable with just rolling the dice they could win out on the open market with that giant war chest.

Plus, there's always the chance the Steelers have no intention of letting Bell go anywhere.