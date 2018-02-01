Eagles vs. Patriots: Super Bowl 52 Start Time, Prop Odds and Pick

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The final game of the 2017-2018 NFL season, Super Bowl LII, will culminate with the Philadelphia Eagles being the underdogs for the third straight game—also known as the entire playoffs.

The New England Patriots are seeking their sixth Lombardi trophy in the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era, and the Philadelphia Eagles are looking to just get on the board in terms of titles.

We'll also get the battle of Brady and Eagles quarterback Nick Foles—talk about two careers that are totally opposite in terms of success.

Though, to be fair, Foles has been on a bit of a roll recently.

Below, we'll discuss the game briefly, cover some props and make a prediction about the game and the over/under. All odds are courtesy of OddsShark.

Super Bowl LII: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots

What: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots

Where: US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

When: Sunday, Feb. 4

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

National TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBCSports.com

Line: NE -4.5

Over/Under: 48

Predictions: Eagles (cover, but lose); over

Although the Patriots should win this game, don't assume that the Eagles will go without a fight.

Between their defense and the chemistry of Foles and his pass-catchers, the Eagles have just as good a chance as the Patriots in this one, but the things that will ultimately impact the outcome of this game are the following: Can Foles make plays under pressure and put up touchdowns instead of field goals and will the Eagles limit the penalties?

It's safe to say that, if not for some defensive pass interference calls, we should be looking at a Super Bowl between the Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Defensively, the Patriots will need cornerback Stephon Gilmore to continue his impressive play as well as contain running back Jay Ajayi.

Conversely, the Eagles will need to limit third-down conversions and be prepared for the tomfoolery that is the Patriots backfield. They don't run the ball much, so can they contain them from coming out of the backfield?

Those are the keys to the game for each team, but it will end with 40-year-old Brady hoisting his sixth championship after downing the Eagles 28-24.

Prop Bets

For a complete list of the prop bets, check out this Ultimate Guide from OddsShark.

Believe it or not, not all of the people who will watch the game will be so heavily interested that they will examine the Eagles' base defensive packages and question the personnel the Patriots present.

Some folks just want to have fun.

Props can include lines on the total touchdowns in a game or the coin toss, for example. Both heads and tails are at minus-105 right now—to win $100, you need to bet $105.

And if you want to get really crazy, you can bet on the hair color of Pink at the start of the National Anthem.



Here are the odds for that prop bet:

Pink/red: plus-150

White/blonde: plus-175

Brown/black: plus-400

Blue/purple: plus-500

Green: plus-500

In the end, there's something for everyone to make Super Bowl night much more entertaining.