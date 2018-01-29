Eagles vs. Patriots: Super Bowl 2018 Betting Odds, Favorite and Winner Picks

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots will feature the best team from each respective conference in the NFL.

The quarterback comparison is one of the most intriguing storylines for this Super Bowl, with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady up against Eagles signal-caller Nick Foles.

This will mark Brady and head coach Bill Belichick's eighth Super Bowl appearance.

Below, we'll go over the TV guide for the game, some betting strategies and final predictions.

Super Bowl LII: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots

Date: Feb. 4 at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Spread: NE -4.5

Over/Under: 48

Moneyline: New England (-175) and Atlanta (+155)

Props: Overall, halftime, Gatorade, national anthem, coin toss

Betting Strategy

As of right now, the Eagles are receiving 54 percent of all bets when it comes to the spread, per OddsShark. The opening line of this game was in favor of the Patriots as six-point favorites, and now they're 4.5-point favorites.

Based on the Eagles being the popular choice, it's easy to see why the line has gone down.

It's interesting to see that the Patriots aren't the pick. They're an easy option here, but it appears the public might be on to something.

Examining the moneylines, you have to go with the Patriots. Remember, just because the Eagles are the popular choice with the point spread doesn't necessarily mean 54 percent of people think the Eagles will win.

You will want to wager wisely depending on which avenue you choose here.

Key to the Game

How will the Eagles handle the Patriots offense?

As we saw in the AFC Championship game, a dominant defense with the right guys can slow the Patriots down.

Of course, the Jacksonville Jaguars got hit with some pass interference calls that changed the complexity of that game.

It's not crazy to say that if that didn't happen, the Jaguars probably would have won.

Defensively, the Eagles are a stacked team. They may not have the star power at the cornerback position the Jaguars have, but Ronald Darby, Jalen Mills and company will hold their own.

Finding out a way to stop tight end Rob Gronkowski from running around the field will be another interesting challenge. In fact, the Eagles ranked 17th in defensive-adjusted value over average (DVOA) against tight ends, so it has been a weakness.

When it comes down to it, can the Eagles play good enough defense, not commit silly penalties and do enough on offense to keep Brady off the field?

If they can execute this, they have a shot at winning. They certainly have the personnel for it.

Final Prediction

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

If Carson Wentz was the quarterback for the Eagles in this game, they would win—they're just the better team.

Foles has done what he's had to do to get to this point. He's not some wide-eyed rookie, but this is the Super Bowl after all.

And let's face it, it may be nerve-wracking to get him in a situation where he needs to drive down the field—this isn't going to be another 30-plus point blowout.

The Patriots are just too good and will execute on all fronts.

I'm siding with the public here on giving the Eagles the points, but the Patriots, Brady and Belichick will hoist their sixth Lombardi.

Prediction: Patriots 28, Eagles 25

Statistics courtesy of Football Outsiders.