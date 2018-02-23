David Harris Retires from NFL After 11 Seasons with Jets, Patriots

Al Pereira/Getty Images

David Harris' run in the NFL has wrapped up.

On Friday, the longtime linebacker announced his retirement from football following 11 seasons—10 of which were spent with the New York Jets.

The Jets acquired Harris in the second round of the 2007 draft, and that selection paid immediate dividends. As a rookie, the linebacker racked up five sacks and 127 total tackles.

That season's production proved to be a sign of what was to come over the remainder of Harris' tenure in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Although he was never selected to a Pro Bowl, Harris was a steady force on a Gang Green defense that made two AFC Championship Game appearances and emerged as one of the league's most ferocious units under head coach Rex Ryan.

By the time he was released in June 2017, Harris was the only player in the league who had posted at least 700 solo tackles and 35 sacks between the 2007 and 2016 campaigns.

The 34-year-old latched on with the New England Patriots following his split with the Jets, and that proved to be a savvy move since it led to his first career AFC title.

It was hardly a banner year for Harris on a statistical level considering he played slightly over 17 percent of the team's defensive snaps, but a trip to the Super Bowl was a nice reward for one of the more unsung and consistent performers of the past decade.