Super Bowl 2018: Eagles vs. Patriots Odds and Prop Bets Guide, Predictions

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

On the first Sunday of February, we're going to experience Super Bowl LII with both the No. 1 seeds from each NFL conference—the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.

Being the one seed, you're automatically the best team(s), right? That may be true for the Patriots, but with the Eagles, that hasn't been the case.

Since quarterback Carson Wentz tore his ACL back in Week 14, the Eagles' chances were all but squashed. With Nick Foles at the helm, there was no possible way.

Make it to the Super Bowl? Ha! Try beating the Falcons first. The Eagles were underdogs in that game, the NFC Championship with the Minnesota Vikings and again against the Patriots.

According to OddsShark, the Eagles are five-point underdogs. That is the highest spread margin since the Indianapolis Colts were also a five-point favorite over the New Orleans Saints in Super Bowl XLIV.

Also, the over/under on this game is at 48.

Below, we'll examine the prop bets and their odds, with a little help from OddsShark.

Super Bowl LII: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots

Date: Feb. 4 at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Spread: NE -5

Prediction: Eagles cover, but lose.

Odds and Prop Bets Guide

Above, we mentioned the point spread and the over/under totals—a staple for the more serious bettor. However, if you're a casual football fan and want a chance to make the entire Super Bowl experience that much more exciting, you'll be able to have your shot at some prop bets.

If you're not familiar, a prop bet is something that can happen or not happen during a game and does not impact the final score.

One of the big ones is the National Anthem, which will be performed by Pink this year.

The over/under on the anthem length is two minutes, per OddsShark. OddsShark also pointed out that the average time has been 1:58.6 over the last 12 anthems.

If you bet the over on the anthem, you'll get odds of minus-140, meaning that you would need to bet $140 to make $100. If you take the under, you get slightly more bang for your buck with even odds.

Another fan favorite is the coin toss. This one is simple: you bet heads or tails. In the history of the Super Bowl, tails has been the result 53 percent of the time, while it has been heads 47 percent of the time (27:24). Both of these odds are set at minus-105.

Last, picking the Super Bowl MVP can be tricky, but it gives you a player/team to root for throughout the game. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is the favorite at minus-125, with Eagles quarterback Nick Foles in second at plus-325.

OddsShark has a comprehensive guide to most of the major prop bets here, so check them out and get ready for an action-packed Super Bowl filled with not only football and food, but prop bets all around.