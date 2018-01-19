Baker Mayfield Says He'll 'Play Anywhere That Gives Me a Chance'

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Never one to hide his intense competitive spirit, Baker Mayfield has no problem playing for any NFL team that will take a chance on him.

The Heisman Trophy winner from Oklahoma addressed his future on Twitter, noting he will "will go anywhere and strive to uplift a franchise and win ball games."

This was in response to a live Instagram video featuring Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills, who played college football at Oklahoma from 2010-12, and Mayfield commented with the hashtag #GetMeToMiami.

Mayfield figures to be one of the first quarterbacks selected in the 2018 NFL draft.

B/R NFL draft analyst Matt Miller projected Mayfield to join the Washington Redskins with the No. 13 overall pick in his most recent mock draft:

"NFL teams will have to debate where to slot Mayfield in this draft class. He's unconventional in terms of playing style and size as a sub-6'2" quarterback. But you can't ignore his playmaking ability and his accurate, on-time passing. Some believe he could be drafted in the top handful of picks, which is possible, but my intel says he's more likely off the board between picks No. 12 and 20."

The Dolphins don't figure to have a need at quarterback, assuming Ryan Tannehill doesn't suffer any setbacks from his ACL surgery last August.

Mayfield threw for 4,627 yards and 43 touchdowns and completed 70.5 percent of his passes to win the 2017 Heisman Trophy.