Super Bowl 2018: Initial Vegas Odds with AFC, NFC Championship Games Set

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The two biggest divisional-round upsets came in the form of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles.

As the No. 1 seed, the Eagles were just under a field goal underdog against the Atlanta Falcons, but their defense came up clutch and held the former NFC champions to just 10 points, winning 15-10.

The Jaguars went into Heinz Field as 7.5 point underdogs and they absolutely took it to the Steelers, putting up 45 points and ultimately winning 45-42 after allowing a touchdown with almost triple zeroes on the game clock.

But the real game that stole the show in the divisional round was the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints. Holy smokes. What an instant classic. That game gave me goosebumps. With no time left on the clock, wide receiver Stefon Diggs caught a 61-yard touchdown to send the Vikings to the NFC Championship.

Now, we have the AFC and NFC Championship matchups decided.

Who do you think will represent each conference?

Game: Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots

Date: January 21 at 3:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Spread: Patriots -9.5

Game: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

Date: January 21 at 6:40 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Spread: Vikings -3.5

Jaguars at Patriots

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Coming into 2017, who would have thought we'd see this as the AFC Championship?

Well, here we are.

This, on paper, should be quite the matchup. The Jaguars have an elite defense, with a plethora of talent at every position.

And for every elite defender Jacksonville has, the Patriots have an offensive weapon to combat them.

Don't look at Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and determine this game based solely off him versus Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles.

It's obvious who is better between the two.

For the Patriots, just keep playing your game. Get to Bortles, create sacks, prevent Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette from getting outside and beat the Jags secondary.

The Jaguars have a bit of a tougher task. Their defense will need to be top-notch once again, and they will need to run Fournette as much as possible to prevent Brady from being on the field. In the end, play elite defense, run the ball effectively and own the time-of-possession game.

Vikings at Eagles

Coming off one of the most exhilarating victories in recent memory, the Vikings and quarterback Case Keenum are one step away from a Super Bowl berth.

Next up, they'll travel to Philly to take on the Eagles, who are once again underdogs at home.

The Eagles may have had their way with the Falcons, but this Vikings team is going to be a different kind of challenge.

Both of these teams have excellent defenses and, well, journeyman quarterbacks.

This has the potential to be another instant classic for the Vikings.

Both of these teams measure up against one another almost identically. If anything, the Eagles have the better running game and the Vikings have a better group of receivers. Other than that, this is what NFC Championship Games are all about.

Strap in, this should be a roller-coaster ride.

All odds courtesy of OddsShark.