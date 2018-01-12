Scouting Notebook: Who Are the Biggest Early 2018 NFL Draft Sleepers?

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

After a two-week absence and brief hospital stay (not recommended), I'm back. And this week's Scouting Notebook will get you caught up on all things NFL draft. If you're wondering when a new mock draft is coming out, you'll be getting a new one on Monday morning, so be sure you've downloaded the B/R app and have subscribed to the NFL draft channel to get the alert!

Now, on to the column.

You've all heard since August about the big names in this draft class. You might even be tired of talking about Josh Rosen and Sam Darnold. I get it, because it happens to me too. In an effort to expand our horizons as draft season truly kicks off, this week we're going to look at 10 sleepers you'll want to start learning about.

A sleeper to me might not be one to you, or vice versa. Depending on how in tune you are with the world of the draft, some of these names might be old news to you. But for those just starting to dive into the offseason, the names below are a good introduction to some of the talent outside the first round I'll be watching closely either at the Senior Bowl or NFL Scouting Combine.

Marcus Davenport, EDGE, UT-San Antonio

An athlete at the edge-rusher position, Marcus Davenport has an exciting blend of size (6'7", 255 lbs) and production (8.5 sacks, 17.5 TFLs) that will turn heads at the Senior Bowl. He needs to add some strength, but players his size rarely have the bend in their hips or the agility that he's shown. A second-round grade isn't unreasonable for the UTSA star coming out of the Senior Bowl in two weeks.

Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State

A junior entry into the draft class, Leighton Vander Esch currently sits at No. 50 overall on my big board. He's an instinctive, athletic linebacker with the range to lock down the run game outside the hash marks and to drop into zone coverage from the middle of the field. He's a heat-seeking missile against the run, too. Vander Esch should be in play early in Round 2 for teams like New England or Miami that need an upgrade at linebacker.

Desmond Harrison, OT, West Georgia

After transferring to Texas from Contra Costa Community College (California) in 2013, Desmond Harrison was one of a handful of players dismissed from the team by former head coach Charlie Strong. He landed on his feet at West Georgia, and his tape there has been impressive against small-time talent. Harrison will be at the Senior Bowl and has a chance to build on the hype surrounding his athleticism at left tackle.

Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press/Associated Press

One of the meanest blockers in the entire draft class, don't let the fact that Will Hernandez plays at UTEP turn you away. He has a legitimate chance to be the second or third guard off the board and carries a solid Round 2 grade. Teams that want to improve their toughness and run blocking at guard should be all over Hernandez.

Korey Robertson, WR, Southern Miss

Korey Robertson was a surprise early entry into the 2018 draft class, but his athleticism, production and size stand out. At 6'1" and 210 pounds, he's expected to run in the low 4.4 range and has shown the physicality to fight for jump balls. Robertson posted 76 catches for 1,106 yards and 12 touchdowns this year. I currently have a third-round grade on him.

Breeland Speaks, DL, Ole Miss

A junior entry into the draft, Breeland Speaks will impress you with his first-step quickness and ability to shoot gaps as a pass-rusher. He fits the ideal 3-technique (or under tackle) size at 6'3" and 285 pounds. Put him in the B-gap of a 4-3 defense and he's going to make plays for you. Speaks has a Round 3-4 grade before we get to see him at the combine.

Olasunkanmi Adeniyi, EDGE, Toledo

I have no idea how to say this name, but I sure do like watching the player. Adeniyi (6'2", 248 lbs) had a monster season off the edge for Toledo, wracking up 20 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. He's quick, shows ideal leverage and can dip to get under the hands of blockers in the MAC. A junior entry, Adeniyi has a chance to really boost his stock at the combine.

Mike Hughes, CB, UCF

Willie J. Allen Jr./Associated Press/Associated Press

Not only is Mike Hughes a national champion (wink, wink), but he's also a really good cornerback. The 5'11", 185-pound junior entry has ideal size to match up against outside receivers in the NFL, and he's shown the quickness to handle the job in man coverage. A former North Carolina recruit, Hughes played a year there, then went to Garden City Community College (Kansas) before landing at UCF for one season. There will be questions about his production (four INTs this year) and limited tape, but he looks like a potential starter.

Alex Cappa, OT, Humboldt State

A standout at a small school, Alex Cappa has the tools to be a starter in the NFL within a season or two. The good news is he's already working with famed offensive line coach LeCharles Bentley in his preparation for the Senior Bowl and the NFL draft. To go from Humboldt to the NFL, you need a little extra help, but Cappa has the foundation to be very good and is now getting the right guidance.

Kameron Kelly, DB, San Diego State

With the build of a safety (6'2", 200 lbs) and experience at every spot in the secondary, Kameron Kelly has the versatility to be a matchup player in NFL secondaries. Teams running the Seattle-style defense (Jacksonville, Atlanta, San Francisco) should be all over Kelly given his ability to play outside cornerback at 6'2" and with the length to jam up receivers at the line of scrimmage.

Here's what else is going on this week:

News, rumors and notes from around the league

Updated Senior Bowl attendees

A theory on the Patriots' defensive coordinator job

Stick to Football Episode 40: Guests Malik Jefferson and Connor Williams, top landing spots for free agents, College Football Playoff National Championship review

The Scout's Report

• Ohio State has become a strong candidate for the title of "DBU" in recent years with five defensive backs selected in the first round in the last four draft classes. That streak will continue this year with cornerback Denzel Ward. The 5'10", 191-pound junior cornerback is a lock to go in the top 15, according to multiple NFL scouts and executives I spoke to this week. Said one scout, "Ward might run a high 4.2 and will interview like a Boy Scout."

• Calvin Ridley announced this week he'll leave Alabama for the NFL draft. Based on what I've seen and heard, Ridley is the top receiver in this year's class. At 6'1" and 190 pounds, he doesn't have standout size, but his route running is special. I expect, based on tape and conversations with scouts, he'll be a top-15 pick.

David Goldman/Associated Press/Associated Press

• North Carolina State's Bradley Chubb isn't just the top senior on my board; he might also be the first defender drafted. After talking to one general manager this weekend, he said Chubb has the size (6'4 1/2", 275 lbs), agility and strength to be a top-five pick.



• Major front office news: Senior director of college and pro personnel Will McClay is staying with the Dallas Cowboys, and Eliot Wolf has decided to leave Green Bay to serve as assistant GM for the Cleveland Browns. McClay is widely respected in scouting circles and is often pointed to as the man who turned the Cowboys around. Wolf, the son of former Packers architect Ron Wolf, has interviewed for general manager openings in the past but was not given the vacant position in Green Bay this offseason. Both are names to watch next offseason for general manager jobs.

• Alabama defensive tackle Da'Ron Payne went off against Georgia in a game many fans believe pushed him into the first round. Here's the thing: Payne was always considered a late first-rounder. The Georgia game was his best performance ever, to be sure, but it only highlighted the potential that's always been there. It wouldn't be a surprise if Payne is the first defensive tackle off the board in April.

• Nick Saban is a master recruiter, and one of the best jobs he's done this year is selling running back Damien Harris on returning to Alabama for his senior season. Rarely do we see running backs play for four seasons in college, but Harris has seen limited wear and tear while sharing carries for the Crimson Tide. He'll have a shot at being RB1 next year.

• News we expected and have said before was going to happen, but still, big news: Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl. How can Allen, a junior, do this? He graduated from Wyoming in December, which makes him eligible to play in the all-star game.











Parting Shots

10. Chicago Bears fans should be excited about the Matt Nagy era. I know I am.

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press/Associated Press

Nagy is a smart, innovative offensive mind and will develop a scheme that fits Mitch Trubisky's strengths. Expect a lot of run-pass option, a zone-blocking scheme up front and the Bears to utilize Trubisky's athleticism to get him on the move making throws.

One thing Nagy is doing that should be praised is thinking outside the box with his hires. Already he's gone to the college ranks to grab a great offensive line coach (Harry Hiestand) from Notre Dame and hired Mark Helfrich to be his offensive coordinator. Instead of fearing the spread offense and the college game, Nagy is embracing it and building a staff that will not only teach and develop the players but can also build and evolve an offensive scheme.

9. The New York Giants were a mess in 2017. We can point the finger at a lot of people for this, but something I read this week from a Landon Collins interview really stuck out. Per Zach Braziller of the New York Post, Collins was asked about having Bill Belichick as a head coach and said:

The way he runs his organization, I’ve been through that process. I don’t like it. It’s too strict. …. He’s a great winner, he’s a great coach. I don’t know if [his style] is what the organization really wants. I talked to guys who played for [his] team. They love winning, but at the same time, they don’t want to be on the team.

You can't win a ring without being willing to work for it. Would you rather win and play for a strict coach or lose and play for a friend?

8. This is just me connecting dots, but here's a theory: If New England defensive coordinator Matt Patricia takes a head coaching job (and he's expected to), the Patriots should hire Ohio State's Greg Schiano as defensive coordinator.

Bill Belichick and Schiano are well-known friends (look at how many players of Schiano's the Patriots have drafted) and would be a natural fit to come in and run the same system in New England that Belichick and Patricia run. It's as close to a seamless transition as you can get.

7. The East-West Shrine Game kicks off next week with practices in St. Petersburg, Florida. I won't be in attendance due to travel to the Senior Bowl and Super Bowl in back-to-back weeks, but here are the players I'll be checking in on that week:

East Roster: QB Riley Ferguson (Memphis), WR DaeSean Hamilton (Penn State), RB Chase Edmonds (Fordham), OT KC McDermott (Miami), TE Cam Serigne (Wake Forest), CB Deatrick Nichols (South Florida), CB Brandon Facyson (Virginia Tech), DE Chad Thomas (Miami)

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press/Associated Press

West Roster: WR Jake Wieneke (South Dakota State), OT Zachary Crabtree (Oklahoma State), OT Brett Toth (Army), LB/QB Joel Lanning (Iowa State), S Godwin Igwebuike (Northwestern), CB Malik Reaves (Villanova), DE Joe Ostman (Central Michigan), CB Josh Kalu (Nebraska), DT Poona Ford (Texas)

6. NFL Draft Riser: Virginia Tech LB Tremaine Edmunds. On previous Big Boards, Edmunds wasn't even ranked because a school source told me they expected he'd stay in school. That changed, with Edmunds joining the 2018 draft class. He's a big linebacker (6'5", 250 lbs) with scary range and agility. He could have a Leonard Floyd-type rise up boards. He's definitely a first-rounder.

5. NFL Draft Faller: Georgia RB Nick Chubb. I wrote last week in my Big Board that Chubb wasn't in my top 10 running backs. That opinion was widely disagreed with at first, but anyone watching the title game Monday night surely saw that Chubb doesn't have the quickness to get the edge. And that was against a college (albeit a great college) defense. Chubb is still solid between the tackles, but his lack of speed is a concern.

4. Which underclassmen are declaring for the 2018 NFL draft? We're only one week away from the Jan. 15 deadline, so the list is getting close to final. More than 90 players have already declared. Note: Only those players confirmed, not rumored, are listed here.

• RB Josh Adams, Notre Dame

• EDGE Olasunkanmi Adeniyi, Toledo

• CB Jaire Alexander, Louisville

• QB Josh Allen, Wyoming

• TE Mark Andrews, Oklahoma

• EDGE Dorance Armstrong, Kansas

• LB Jerome Baker, Ohio State

• RB Saquon Barkley, Penn State

• S Jessie Bates III, Wake Forest

• OT Orlando Brown, Oklahoma

• DT Taven Bryan, Florida

• WR Deontay Burnett, USC

• WR Deon Cain, Clemson

• WR Simmie Cobbs Jr., Indiana

• WR Keke Coutee, Texas Tech

• C James Daniels, Iowa

• QB Sam Darnold, USC

• CB Carlton Davis, Auburn

• P Michael Dickson, Texas

• S Terrell Edmunds, Virginia Tech

• LB Tremaine Edmunds, Virginia Tech

• S DeShon Elliott, Texas

• OT Nick Gates, Nebraska

• CB Rashaan Gaulden, Tennessee

• LB Frank Ginda, San Jose State

• RB Derrius Guice, LSU

• OG Taylor Hearn, Clemson

• WR Quadree Henderson, Pitt

• CB Holton Hill, Texas

• EDGE Jeff Holland, Auburn

• EDGE Sam Hubbard, Ohio State

• CB Mike Hughes, UCF

• TE Hayden Hurst, South Carolina

• TE Ryan Izzo, Florida State

• CB Donte Jackson, LSU

• CB Josh Jackson, Iowa

• CB J.C. Jackson, Maryland

• QB Lamar Jackson, Louisville

• S Derwin James, Florida State

• WR Richie James, Middle Tennessee State

• LB Malik Jefferson, Texas

• RB Kerryon Johnson, Auburn

• RB Ronald Jones, USC

• OG Sam Jones, Arizona State

• RB John Kelly, Tennessee

• EDGE Arden Key, LSU

• WR Christian Kirk, Texas A&M

• DL Du'Vonta Lampkin, Oklahoma

• WR Jordan Lasley, UCLA

• QB Tanner Lee, Nebraska

• DL Hercules Mata'afa, Washington State

• WR Ray-Ray McCloud, Clemson

• CB Tarvarus McFadden, Florida State

• DL RJ McIntosh, Miami (Fla.)

• DL Kahlil McKenzie, Tennessee

• CB Quenton Meeks, Stanford

• OT Kolton Miller, UCLA

• WR DJ Moore, Maryland

• RB Ryan Nall, Colorado State

• CB Nick Nelson, Wisconsin

• OG Quenton Nelson, Notre Dame

• DL Kendrick Norton, Miami (Fla.)

• CB Isaiah Oliver, Colorado

• OT Brian O'Neill, Pitt

• RB Kamryn Pettway, Auburn

• DL Harrison Phillips, Stanford

• K Eddy Pineiro, Florida

• WR Byron Pringle, Kansas State

• WR Trey Quinn, SMU

• CB DJ Reed, Kansas State

• S Justin Reid, Stanford

• WR Calvin Ridley, Alabama

• WR Korey Robertson, Southern Miss

• QB Josh Rosen, UCLA

• LB Christian Sam, Arizona State

• TE Dalton Schultz, Stanford

• DL Tim Settle, Arizona State

• LB Andre Smith, North Carolina

• WR Tre'Quan Smith, UCF

• S Van Smith, Clemson

• DL Breeland Speaks, Ole Miss

• WR Equanimeous St. Brown, Notre Dame

• WR Courtland Sutton, SMU

• EDGE Josh Sweat, Florida State

• WR Auden Tate, Florida State

• OG Maea Teuhema, SE Louisiana

• CB Kevin Toliver, LSU

• LB Leighton Vander Esch, Boise State

• DL Vita Vea, Washington

• RB Mark Walton, Miami (Fla.)

• CB Denzel Ward, Ohio State

• OT Toby Weathersby, LSU

• S Jordan Whitehead, Pitt

• DL JoJo Wicker, Arizona State

• EDGE Jalen Wilkerson, Florida State

• OT Connor Williams, Texas

3. We're down to the final three weeks of the NFL season. Here's a look at the draft order with two weekends of playoffs and the Super Bowl left.

1. Cleveland Browns (0-16)

2. New York Giants (3-13)

3. Indianapolis Colts (4-12)

4. Cleveland (from Houston Texans 4-12)

5. Denver Broncos (5-11)

6. New York Jets (5-11)

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-11)



8. Chicago Bears (5-11)

9/10. San Francisco 49ers (6-10)

9/10. Oakland Raiders (6-10)

11. Miami Dolphins (6-10)

12. Cincinnati Bengals (7-9)

13. Washington (7-9)

14. Green Bay Packers (7-9)

15. Arizona Cardinals (8-8)

16. Baltimore Ravens (9-7)

17. Los Angeles Chargers (9-7)

18. Seattle Seahawks (9-7)

19. Dallas Cowboys (9-7)

20. Detroit Lions (9-7)

(Draft order is determined by playoff exit and not record for the following teams:)

21. Buffalo Bills (9-7)

22. Buffalo (from Kansas City Chiefs 10-6)

23. Los Angeles Rams (11-5)

24. Carolina Panthers (11-5)

25. Tennessee Titans (9-7)

26. Jacksonville Jaguars (10-6)

27. Atlanta Falcons (10-6)

28. New Orleans Saints (11-5)

29. Pittsburgh Steelers (13-3)

30. Minnesota Vikings (13-3)

31. New England Patriots (13-3)

32. Philadelphia Eagles (12-2)

2. More Senior Bowl attendees have been announced as we get closer to the January 22 kickoff of the week in Mobile, and so far, this group looks good. Players with a first-round grade are in bold.

S Marcus Allen, Penn State

QB Josh Allen, Wyoming

WR Marcell Ateman, Oklahoma State

Marcell Ateman, Oklahoma State CB Anthony Averett, Alabama

PK Michael Badgley, Miami (Fla.)

RB Kalen Ballage, Arizona State

Kalen Ballage, Arizona State FB Nick Bawden, San Diego State

LB Davin Bellamy, Georgia

QB Kurt Benkert, Virginia

Benkert, Virginia WR Braxton Berrios, Miami (Fla.)

S Quin Blanding, Virginia

Blanding, Virginia TE Adam Breneman, UMass

Breneman, UMass DE Andrew Brown, Virginia

DE Christian Campbell, Penn State

OT Alex Cappa, Humboldt State

Cappa, Humboldt State LS Tanner Carew, Oregon

Carew, Oregon K Daniel Carlson, Auburn

WR Darren Carrington, Utah

WR D.J. Chark, LSU

OC Mason Cole, Michigan

TE Tyler Conklin, Central Michigan

Conklin, Central Michigan C Austin Corbett, Nevada

OT Tyrell Crosby, Oregon

Tyrell Crosby, Oregon DE Marcus Davenport, UT-San Antonio

CB Duke Dawson, Florida

LB Nick DeLuca, North Dakota State

DeLuca, North Dakota State LB Garret Dooley, Wisconsin

DE Duke Ejiofor, Wake Forest

Ejiofor, Wake Forest LB Rashaan Evans, Alabama

QB Luke Falk, Washington State

DE Kylie Fitts, Utah

Fitts, Utah FB Dimitri Flowers, Oklahoma

Dimitri Flowers, Oklahoma RB Royce Freeman, Oregon

TE Troy Fumagalli, Wisconsin

Fumagalli, Wisconsin WR Michael Gallup, Colorado State

TE Mike Gesicki, Penn State

TE Dallas Goedert, South Dakota State

LB Shaun Dion Hamilton, Alabama

DL Da'Shawn Hand, Alabama

OT Desmond Harrison, West Georgia

DE Marquis Haynes, Ole Miss

OG Taylor Hearns, Clemson

S Trayvon Henderson, Hawaii

Trayvon Henderson, Hawaii G Will Hernandez, UTEP

TE Chris Herndon, Miami (Fla.)

Herndon, Miami (Fla.) DT B.J. Hill, North Carolina State

B.J. Hill, North Carolina State DE Jalyn Holmes, Ohio State

Jalyn Holmes, Ohio State DL Maurice Hurst, Michigan

CB Danny Johnson, Southern

CB Taron Johnson, Weber State

Taron Johnson, Weber State DT Justin Jones, North Carolina State

Justin Jones, North Carolina State CB Michael Joseph, Dubuque

Dubuque CB Kameron Kelly, San Diego State

LB Micah Kiser, Virginia

Kiser, Virginia DE Harold Landry, Boston College

QB Kyle Lauletta, Richmond

Lauletta, Richmond WR Allen Lazard, Iowa State

Lazard, Iowa State LB Darius Leonard, South Carolina State

DE Tyquan Lewis, Ohio State

OT Cole Madison, Washington State

S Tray Matthews, Auburn

QB Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma

LB Mike McCray, Michigan

WR Anthony Miller, Memphis

CB Kamrin Moore, Boston College

Kamrin Moore, Boston College WR J'Mon Moore, Missouri

J'Mon Moore, Missouri LB Skai Moore, South Carolina

Skai Moore, South Carolina CB Siran Neal, Jacksonville State

Siran Neal, Jacksonville State DT Derrick Nnadi, FSU

OT Joe Notebloom, TCU

LB Uchenna Nwosu, USC

Uchenna Nwosu, USC OT Brian O'Neill, Pitt

OT Chukwuma Okorafor, Western Michigan

Chukwuma Okorafor, Western Michigan EDGE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Oklahoma

OT Brandon Parker, North Carolina A&T

OT Timon Parris, Stony Brook

Parris, Stony Brook RB Rashaad Penny, San Diego State

Rashaad Penny, San Diego State OG Skyler Phillips, Idaho State

Skyler Phillips, Idaho State CB Darius Phillips, Western Michigan

DL Harrison Phillips, Stanford

LS Ike Powell, Auburn

C Scott Quessenberry, UCLA

C Frank Ragnow, Arkansas

Ragnow, Arkansas OT Martinas Rankin, Mississippi State

Martinas Rankin, Mississippi State S Jeremy Reaves, South Alabama

QB Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State

FB Jaylen Samuels, North Carolina State

Jaylen Samuels, North Carolina State WR Jaleel Scott, New Mexico State

Jaleel Scott, New Mexico State DT Nathan Shepherd, Fort Hays State

QB Brandon Silvers, Troy

RB Ito Smith, Southern Miss

TE Durham Smythe, Notre Dame

Smythe, Notre Dame CB M.J. Stewart, North Carolina

CB Chandon Sullivan, Georgia State

Chandon Sullivan, Georgia State OG Wyatt Teller, Virginia Tech

Wyatt Teller, Virginia Tech TE Ian Thomas, Indiana

OT Brett Toth, Army

P Johnny Townsend, Florida

DE Kemoko Turay, Rutgers

Kemoko Turay, Rutgers CB D'Montre Wade, Murray State

D'Montre Wade, Murray State RB Akrum Wadley, Iowa

Akrum Wadley, Iowa CB Levi Wallace, Alabama

LB Fred Warner, BYU

WR James Washington, Oklahoma State

S Armani Watts, Texas A&M

OG Sean Welsh, Iowa

Sean Welsh, Iowa S Kyzir White, West Virginia

QB Mike White, Western Kentucky

LB Tre' Williams, Auburn

Tre' Williams, Auburn WR Cedrick Wilson, Boise State

OG Isaiah Wynn, Georgia

Isaiah Wynn, Georgia CB Isaac Yiadom, Boston College

This week, Connor Rogers and I were joined by former Texas Longhorns Connor Williams and Malik Jefferson to talk about leaving Austin a year early for the NFL and how they're preparing for the combine. We also talked all things NFL draft with news, notes and rumors from around the league. And because we're gluttons for punishment, we went ahead and listed our ideal landing spots for the top 10 free agents.

Matt Miller covers the NFL and NFL draft for Bleacher Report.