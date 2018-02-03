Pro Football Hall of Fame 2018: Complete List of NFL Inductees to Canton

0 of 8

Bill Haber/Associated Press

Prior to the NFL Honors awards show Saturday in Minneapolis, the league announced the inductees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018.

Among the 15 modern-era finalists, two senior finalists and one contributor finalist, eight inductees were chosen, with longtime Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis and former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Randy Moss leading the way.

Controversial former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Terrell Owens, former Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher and former Philadelphia Eagles safety Brian Dawkins were also chosen for enshrinement in Canton, Ohio, by a 48-person selection committee that voted on its choices Saturday.

A pair of senior inductees in former Green Bay Packers guard Jerry Kramer and former Houston Oilers linebacker Robert Brazile will be enshrined, and former Miami Dolphins and Washington Redskins executive Bobby Beathard was chosen as a contributor.

CNN's Jill Martin was among the first to provide a rundown of the class.

Here is a closer look at the inductees to be honored in an August ceremony.