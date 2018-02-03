Pro Football Hall of Fame 2018: Complete List of NFL Inductees to CantonFebruary 3, 2018
Pro Football Hall of Fame 2018: Complete List of NFL Inductees to Canton
Prior to the NFL Honors awards show Saturday in Minneapolis, the league announced the inductees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018.
Among the 15 modern-era finalists, two senior finalists and one contributor finalist, eight inductees were chosen, with longtime Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis and former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Randy Moss leading the way.
Controversial former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Terrell Owens, former Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher and former Philadelphia Eagles safety Brian Dawkins were also chosen for enshrinement in Canton, Ohio, by a 48-person selection committee that voted on its choices Saturday.
A pair of senior inductees in former Green Bay Packers guard Jerry Kramer and former Houston Oilers linebacker Robert Brazile will be enshrined, and former Miami Dolphins and Washington Redskins executive Bobby Beathard was chosen as a contributor.
CNN's Jill Martin was among the first to provide a rundown of the class.
Here is a closer look at the inductees to be honored in an August ceremony.
Ray Lewis
Legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis gained induction in his first year of eligibility. He spent his entire 17-year career with the Ravens before retiring in 2012.
The Miami (Fla.) alum was a 13-time Pro Bowler, seven-time First Team All-Pro, two-time Defensive Player of the Year, two-time Super Bowl champion and one-time Super Bowl MVP.
Lewis is part of a rare fraternity, as he went out on top by winning the Super Bowl in his final game—a 34-31 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in February 2013.
In 228 regular-season contests, Lewis registered 2,055 tackles, 41.5 sacks, 31 interceptions, 20 fumble recoveries and 19 forced fumbles.
Pro Football Reference ranks him as the ninth-best overall player and third-best defensive player in NFL history in terms of approximate value, as his 221 AV trails only Reggie White and Bruce Smith defensively.
Randy Moss
Wide receiver Randy Moss—one of the most explosive playmakers in NFL history—got in during his first year of eligibility.
In 14 seasons, Moss played for the Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers. He made six Pro Bowls and earned All-Pro First Team honors four times in addition to winning the 1998 Offensive Rookie of the Year.
While Moss never won a Super Bowl, he played in the big game twice.
Moss made 982 receptions for 15,292 yards and 156 touchdowns, ranking 15th, fourth and second in those categories, respectively, on the all-time list.
He topped 1,000 receiving yards in a season on 10 occasions, and while his prime years occurred in Minnesota, his best year came with the Pats in 2007.
That season, Moss caught 98 passes for 1,493 yards and an NFL-record 23 touchdowns.
He's tied for 34th in career approximate value at 161, according to Pro Football Reference, and he is tied for third among wide receivers with Marvin Harrison, behind only Jerry Rice and Terrell Owens.
Terrell Owens
It took three tries, but controversial wide receiver Terrell Owens will take his place among football's immortals.
T.O. enjoyed a 15-year NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.
The 1996 third-round pick out of Tennessee-Chattanooga was a six-time Pro Bowler and five-time First Team All-Pro.
While some remember Owens for his antics, his on-field production was undeniable.
He ranks eighth all-time in receptions (1,078), second in receiving yards (15,934) and third in receiving touchdowns (153).
In his lone Super Bowl appearance, he returned from injury to register nine receptions for 122 yards with Philadelphia in a 24-21 loss to the New England Patriots in February 2005.
Owens finished with 1,000 or more receiving yards in nine seasons, and he scored double-digit touchdowns eight times.
With an approximate value of 165, according to Pro Football Reference, Owens is tied for 28th among all players in NFL history and is second among wideouts behind only Jerry Rice.
Brian Urlacher
It only took Brian Urlacher one year on the ballot to gain Hall of Fame entry thanks to 13 stellar seasons at linebacker for the Chicago Bears.
He made the Pro Bowl eight times and was a four-time First Team All-Pro. He was also the 2000 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and the 2005 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
The 2000 first-round pick out of New Mexico appeared in 182 games. He finished with 1,354 tackles, 41.5 sacks, 22 interceptions, 15 fumble recoveries and 11 forced fumbles.
Urlacher played in one Super Bowl, which was a 29-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in February 2007.
If not for Lewis, Urlacher would likely be regarded as the best middle linebacker of his generation, although he still achieved greatness. Pro Football Reference puts him in a tie for the 59th most valuable player in NFL history with approximate value of 150.
Brian Dawkins
On the heels of a productive 16-year NFL career, safety Brian Dawkins earned enshrinement in his second year of eligibility.
He spent his first 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before playing three years with the Denver Broncos.
A nine-time Pro Bowler and four-time First Team All-Pro, Dawkins stands as one of the best all-around safeties ever.
His hard-hitting style is evidenced by his 1,131 career tackles, but he also contributed in other areas with 37 interceptions, 26 sacks, 36 forced fumbles and 19 fumble recoveries in 224 games.
He participated in eight postseason tournaments with the Eagles and played in the team's 24-21 Super Bowl XXXIX loss to the New England Patriots.
In addition to his statistical production, Dawkins was an on-field leader and helped make the Eagles one of the NFL's most consistently successful teams for more than a decade.
Pro Football Reference ranks him in a tie for 88th all-time in approximate value at 139, which trails only Rod Woodson, Ronnie Lott and Paul Krause among players who played an abundance of games at safety.
Robert Brazile
As one of the two senior committee nominees, linebacker Robert Brazile became a Hall of Famer in his 29th year of eligibility.
This year marked the first time Brazile had ever been named a HOF finalist.
He spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the Houston Oilers and was a seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time First Team All-Pro.
While tackles weren't tracked during his career and sacks didn't become an official stat until 1982, Brazile passed the eye test in terms of the massive impact he had on games from 1975 through 1984.
He entered the league with high expectations as the No. 6 overall pick in the 1975 NFL draft out of Jackson State, and he didn't disappoint, as he was named the 1975 Defensive Rookie of the Year.
In 147 career contests, Brazile had 13 interceptions and 14 fumble recoveries. He also had 11.0 sacks, but those came in just his final three seasons when it was an official stat.
Brazile also appeared in seven playoff games, although the Oilers never reached the Super Bowl.
Jerry Kramer
Long considered one of the best players to never make the Hall of Fame, guard Jerry Kramer has finally seen his wait end.
After 45 years of eligibility, Kramer is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a seniors committee nominee.
He was a finalist at various times in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.
Kramer spent his entire 11-year NFL career with the Green Bay Packers, primarily as a right guard, although he also played a few seasons as Green Bay's kicker. In 1962, he even led the NFL with an 81.8 field-goal percentage.
Kramer was a three-time Pro Bowler and a five-time First Team All-Pro.
He was an NFL champion on five occasions, and he went on to win both Super Bowl I and II with the Packers in 1967 and 1968.
Bobby Beathard
Longtime NFL general manager Bobby Beathard gained admission via the contributor committee.
He's best known for his time as the Miami Dolphins' director of player personnel and the Washington Redskins' GM.
After stints as a scout with the Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons, Beathard took over as Miami's director of player personnel in 1972, which is the same year it became the first and only team to finish with a perfect record.
Beathard's squads won two Super Bowls in Miami. He then became Redskins' general manager in 1978 and stayed in that role until 1989, winning two more Super Bowls.
He became the San Diego Chargers' GM in 1990 and stayed until 2000.
In 1992, Beathard helped guide the Bolts to their first playoff appearance since 1982, and he constructed a roster that reached the Super Bowl in January 1995.