Rafael Palmeiro Posts Video in Batting Cage, Says 'The Comeback Is Real'

GAIL BURTON/Associated Press

Apparently, Rafael Palmeiro wasn't joking when he said he wanted to make a comeback.

On Friday, the 53-year-old posted a video taking swings in the batting cage captioned, "Good to be back in the cage again. The comeback is real."

In December, Palmeiro told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal he was serious about trying to carve a path back into the majors.

"There's no doubt in my mind I can do it," he said. "I've taken care of myself really well. I've been working out out for years. Everything feels better than when I played."

Palmeiro, who spent 20 years in Major League Baseball as a first baseman and outfielder, finished his career with 3,020 hits and 569 home runs. He's one of five players in league history, along with Hank Aaron, Alex Rodriguez, Willie Mays and Eddie Murray, to reside in both the 3,000 hit and 500 home run clubs.

Palmeiro last suited up for the Baltimore Orioles in 2005, but that campaign was marred by a 10-game suspension for using steroids.

However, Palmeiro vehemently denied allegations of steroid use months earlier at a congressional hearing.

"I have never used steroids. Period," he said, according to the Associated Press. "I don't know how to say it any more clearly than that. Never."

Palmeiro became eligible for induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2011, but he has yet to hit the 75 percent threshold necessary to be enshrined.