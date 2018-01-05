Deal or No Deal: Negotiating Every Team's Priciest Contract Decision

0 of 32

Difficult financial decisions are made every NFL offseason, whether they involve signing available free agents, releasing overpaid veterans or agreeing to long-term extensions with on-the-cusp stars.

The league's competitive balance is built through the salary cap. No team can sign all of the league's best and brightest talent. Difficulties arise for each organization to retain top performers.

Signing the right talent at the right time to the right contract isn't easy. Usually, organizations have to deal with bloated contracts a few years down the road while trying to manage the salary cap around up-and-comers.

A cycle of turnover occurs. Each team makes moves based on what's best for its direction. These moves create a butterfly effect throughout the league.

Before that can happen, potential problem areas for each roster must be identified and addressed.