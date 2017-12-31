NFL Predictions Week 17: Picks and Odds Advice for Final Schedule

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Sunday morning of Week 17 is last call for would-be NFL bettors who want the luxury of picking and choosing from an entire 16-game slate.

Once Week 17 concludes, bettors only have limited playoff schedules to lean on as the NFL works its way toward crowning a champion worthy of the Lombardi Trophy. Avoiding tough calls, propping up risky big payouts with gimme lines and other full-slate strategies go out the window.

Luckily for those needing to recover a bit of bankroll or build on a successful campaign, the season's goodbye slate features a little bit of everything, from lopsided matchups to quality underdogs and beyond.

Here's one final look at the Week 17 offerings.

NFL Week 17 Matchups, Odds

Chicago at Minnesota (-12) | O/U 39.5

Cleveland at Pittsburgh (-10.5) | O/U 38

Dallas (-3) at Philadelphia | O/U 39.5

Green Bay at Detroit (-7) | O/U 43

Houston at Indianapolis (-6) | O/U 41

N.Y. Jets at New England (-15) | O/U 44

Washington (-3) at N.Y. Giants | O/U 38

Arizona at Seattle (-9.5) | O/U 39

Buffalo (-3) at Miami | O/U 42.5

Carolina at Atlanta (-3.5) | O/U 46.5

Cincinnati at Baltimore (-10) | O/U 40.5

Jacksonville at Tennessee (-3) | O/U 41.5

Kansas City at Denver (-3) | O/U 39

New Orleans (-7) at Tampa Bay | O/U 50.5

Oakland at L.A. Chargers (-7.5) | O/U 42

San Francisco (-4) at L.A. Rams | O/U 44

Arizona at Seattle (-9.5)

Simms in 60: Gronk, Not Brady, Is MVP of New England Patriots Offense Brees Opens All-Inclusive Playground in NOLA Simms in 60: Minnesota Vikings Defense Is Most Overshadowed Squad in Football Sleepers That Can Win You a Fantasy Championship Why Every NFL Fan Needs to Watch the Cotton Bowl The Worst Fantasy League Loser Punishments Which Fantasy Adds Could Win You a Championship? Goodell Surprises Terminally Ill Fan with SB Tickets Which Fantasy Players Can You Trust in Playoffs? Is Todd Gurley a Legit MVP Candidate? Winners and Losers of NFL Week 15 Don't Let False Expectations Make You Doubt Dak Terrell Davis Honored as a Hometown Hall of Famer Which Fantasy Sleepers Can Help You Win in Week 15? Fantasy Football Buy/Sell After Week 14 Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview and Predictions for NFL Week 14 Fantasy Sleepers That Can Help You Win Week 14 Which Fantasy Players Are Must-Adds? Buy or Sell Week 13 Fantasy Performances Which NFL Teams Are in the Playoff Hunt? Right Arrow Icon

Bettors are more than accustomed to leaning on the Seattle Seahawks when it matters most late in the season.

Understandably so, as Russell Wilson and Co. have a habit of improving as a season progresses—but that simply hasn't been the case this year. Seattle has lost two of its past three games and is something of an underdog heading into a must-win game.

"We had a lot of people doubting us, a lot of people sleeping on us, and we love it," Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner said, according to Stats LLC (via ESPN.com). "We love to silence the doubters."

The Seahawks did bounce back from a 42-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams by upending the Dallas Cowboys in 21-12 fashion while Wilson tossed two touchdowns with only 93 yards passing.

That is a small bit of encouragement going into a game against the 7-8 Arizona Cardinals, a team that is 3-4 to close the season, including a loss to these Seahawks. Making matters more favorable for the Seahawks is the fact the Cardinals will again trot out Drew Stanton under center, a guy who only completed 58.8 percent of his passes with a pair of touchdowns and interceptions in a 23-0 win over the 2-13 New York Giants in Week 16.

These Seahawks aren't the Giants and get to play this one at home, so look for Wilson to keep his side afloat.

Prediction: Seahawks 23, Cardinals 17

Kansas City at Denver (-3)

Simms in 60: Gronk, Not Brady, Is MVP of New England Patriots Offense Brees Opens All-Inclusive Playground in NOLA Simms in 60: Minnesota Vikings Defense Is Most Overshadowed Squad in Football Sleepers That Can Win You a Fantasy Championship Why Every NFL Fan Needs to Watch the Cotton Bowl The Worst Fantasy League Loser Punishments Which Fantasy Adds Could Win You a Championship? Goodell Surprises Terminally Ill Fan with SB Tickets Which Fantasy Players Can You Trust in Playoffs? Is Todd Gurley a Legit MVP Candidate? Winners and Losers of NFL Week 15 Don't Let False Expectations Make You Doubt Dak Terrell Davis Honored as a Hometown Hall of Famer Which Fantasy Sleepers Can Help You Win in Week 15? Fantasy Football Buy/Sell After Week 14 Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview and Predictions for NFL Week 14 Fantasy Sleepers That Can Help You Win Week 14 Which Fantasy Players Are Must-Adds? Buy or Sell Week 13 Fantasy Performances Which NFL Teams Are in the Playoff Hunt? Right Arrow Icon

Here's an interesting one—should bettors side with the 5-10 Denver Broncos at home, or roll the dice on the Kansas City Chiefs while they trot out rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes?

The Chiefs, at least, are saying all the right things about Mahomes, highlighted by a noteworthy comment from veteran linebacker Derrick Johnson, as captured by Terez A. Paylor of the Kansas City Star:

It even makes sense to take a rookie over the reeling Broncos, a team that has clearly shut down for the season.

The Broncos have won two games since a Week 5 bye, both shrug-worthy moments against bad New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts teams. The biggest issue for the Broncos is under center, where Brock Osweiler has thrown five touchdowns and the same number interceptions in spot duty and 2016 first-round pick Paxton Lynch has an interception on 14 attempts.

Kansas City stormed to a strong spot in the AFC West on a 9-6 record and rides into Week 17 with three wins in a row. They also whipped these Broncos 29-19 back in Week 8.

The Chiefs were bound to say positive things about their new starting quarterback, but to his credit, he's at least practiced against a strong defense all year and was sought-after as a prospect thanks to his strong arm and ability to extend players with his feet. It's a combination of traits carried along by a strong supporting cast that should have the Chiefs taking care of business to close the regular season.

Prediction: Chiefs 27, Broncos 20

Oakland at L.A. Chargers (-7.5)

Simms in 60: Gronk, Not Brady, Is MVP of New England Patriots Offense Brees Opens All-Inclusive Playground in NOLA Simms in 60: Minnesota Vikings Defense Is Most Overshadowed Squad in Football Sleepers That Can Win You a Fantasy Championship Why Every NFL Fan Needs to Watch the Cotton Bowl The Worst Fantasy League Loser Punishments Which Fantasy Adds Could Win You a Championship? Goodell Surprises Terminally Ill Fan with SB Tickets Which Fantasy Players Can You Trust in Playoffs? Is Todd Gurley a Legit MVP Candidate? Winners and Losers of NFL Week 15 Don't Let False Expectations Make You Doubt Dak Terrell Davis Honored as a Hometown Hall of Famer Which Fantasy Sleepers Can Help You Win in Week 15? Fantasy Football Buy/Sell After Week 14 Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview and Predictions for NFL Week 14 Fantasy Sleepers That Can Help You Win Week 14 Which Fantasy Players Are Must-Adds? Buy or Sell Week 13 Fantasy Performances Which NFL Teams Are in the Playoff Hunt? Right Arrow Icon

It doesn't get much simpler than this.

The Oakland Raiders have done a cartwheel off a cliff to close the season after being one of the more disappointing teams outright this year. The Los Angeles Chargers still have a shot at making the playoffs and quietly continue to play like one of the best teams in football.

These Chargers aren't shy about their status, either:

Los Angeles is here because it has won five of its past six games while a defense boasting 41 sacks on the year has only allowed two opponents to surpass the 20-point mark. On the season, quarterback Philip Rivers has once again looked great while tossing 25 touchdowns against 10 interceptions.

Vibes aren't as positive for the Raiders, a 6-9 team on a three-game losing streak now engrossed in rumors about a new head coach, with ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen reporting the team could turn to Jon Gruden.

While a fun nugget for the future, these Raiders can't seem to score, hence only 21 touchdown passes from Derek Carr and tight end Jared Cook leading the team in receiving despite the presence of guys like Michael Crabtree and Amari Cooper. Over the past six games, the stagnant attack has scored more than 20 points twice, both wins, while putting up eight, 15, 17, and 10 in losses.

The last time these two met, Oakland blew a home-field advantage despite rushing for five yards per carry, in large part thanks to a pair of Carr interceptions. Factor in the Chargers are at home, have much more to play for and have a more cohesive attack, and it's easy to see this one getting out of hand late.

Prediction: Chargers 28, Raiders 10

Stats courtesy of NFL.com. Odds according to OddsShark.