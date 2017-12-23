Joe Flacco, Ravens Hang On for Win vs. Colts on Saturday Night Football

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Quarterback Joe Flacco completed 29 of 38 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns as the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Indianapolis Colts 23-16 in rainy and windy conditions at M&T Bank Stadium.

Slot receiver Michael Campanaro and tight end Maxx Williams caught Flacco's touchdown passes. For the Colts, running back Frank Gore scored the team's only touchdown en route to accumulating 86 yards from scrimmage. Wideout T.Y. Hilton caught six passes for 100 yards.

To their credit, the three-win Colts fought hard all game and had a 1st-and-10 from the Ravens' 17-yard line with two minutes remaining and a chance to tie.

After a seven-yard Gore run, however, the Colts moved backward on a run for negative yards and a sack before a fourth-down pass to Hilton fell incomplete.

The story of the game was Flacco, however, who was able to engineer five scoring drives of 50 yards or more and completed passes to 10 receivers despite a torrential downpour and heavy winds. His play proved to be the difference in a game where the Ravens' normally strong defense and special teams units were inconsistent.

Flacco's first touchdown went to Campanaro, who snuck through two Colts defenders and found paydirt. The extra point put the Ravens up 10-0 in the second quarter:

The Colts responded with a touchdown thanks to some tough running from the 34-year-old Gore, who capped the drive with a 14-yard score from quarterback Jacoby Brissett:

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker hit his second of three field goals before the half to give Baltimore a 13-7 halftime advantage.

To the Colts' credit, they continued to hang around in the second half. Following Tucker's third field goal, Indy kicker Adam Vinatieri was able to knock home two of his own to cut the Ravens' lead to 16-13.

Notably, the Indianapolis offensive line was able to create holes for Gore and keep Brissett upright for most of the game, as Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun pointed out:

It was an impressive feat for a Colts offensive line that has struggled this year, as evidenced by this stat from Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star:

Following the Vinatieri field goal, however, the Ravens engineered a 14-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in which they converted four third downs. Williams caught a four-yard score with eight minutes and 40 seconds remaining in the game:

The Colts responded with a 64-yard drive in which Brissett found wideout Chester Rogers for 19 yards and Hilton for 16 more. After a Vinatieri field goal, the Colts trailed 23-16 with 4:33 left.

Baltimore couldn't advance the ball past its own 41-yard line on its next drive, but a blocked punt gave the Colts the ball on the Ravens' 27:

Two Brissett completions moved the Colts to the 17-yard line, but Indianapolis' attempt to tie stalled.

With the win, the 9-6 Ravens moved into the AFC's first wild-card spot with one game remaining. The Colts dropped to 3-12.

