NFL TV Schedule 2017: Coverage Map, Times, Live-Stream Listings for Week 15

There are four days of football in Week 15 of the 2017 NFL season, and squeezed into those four days are plenty of high-stakes matchups that will shake up the playoff picture.

The storylines range from the Philadelphia Eagles losing starting quarterback Carson Wentz for the season because of injury to the Green Bay Packers getting theirs back just in time for a playoff run in Aaron Rodgers.

Plus plenty of teams are hoping to clinch their divisions or playoff berths.

Outside of the national games, you can view the television coverage map for the other matchups on the Week 15 slate via 506 Sports:

The TV schedule, as well as odds for all games, is listed below. Projected winners are indicated in bold.

If you won't be near a TV, you can live-stream every game on NFL Sunday Ticket. Alternatively, you can catch the CBS games on CBS All Access and the Fox games on Fox Sports Go, either on desktop or via the outlets' respective apps.

NFL Week 15 TV Schedule Odds and Picks

Thursday

Denver (-2.5) at Indianapolis: 8:25 p.m., NFLN

Saturday

Chicago at Detroit (-6.5): 4:30 p.m., NFLN

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City (-1): 8:25 p.m., NFLN

Sunday

Arizona at Washington (-4): 1 p.m., Fox

Baltimore (-7) at Cleveland: 1 p.m., CBS

Cincinnati at Minnesota (-10): 1 p.m., CBS

Green Bay at Carolina (-2): 1 p.m., Fox

Houston at Jacksonville (-10): 1 p.m., Fox

Miami at Buffalo (N/A): 1 p.m., CBS

N.Y. Jets at New Orleans (-15.5): 1 p.m., CBS

Philadelphia (-8) at N.Y. Giants: 1 p.m., Fox

L.A. Rams at Seattle (-1.5): 4:05 p.m., Fox

New England (-1) at Pittsburgh: 4:25 p.m., CBS

Tennessee (-1) at San Francisco: 4:25 p.m., CBS

Dallas (-2.5) at Oakland: 8:30 p.m., NBC

Monday

Atlanta (-4.5) at Tampa Bay: 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Must-Watch Week 15 Matchups

Packers at Panthers

The best game of Week 15 is not one of the prime-time national matchups.

The 7-6 Green Bay Packers' playoff dreams are hanging by a thread, and they will have to not only defeat the 9-4 Carolina Panthers on Sunday to have a chance to contend but will also have to win their two games thereafter, against NFC North rivals the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.

But their chances of doing so skyrocketed thanks to the news that quarterback Rodgers has been medically cleared to return to the field.

Add to that the fact Panthers quarterback Cam Newton appeared on the team's injury report Wednesday, and suddenly this matchup could swing wildly, even though the Panthers are favored to win by three.

With Rodgers back, this matchup delivers on its billing. It's a dynamic meeting between two NFC heavyweights who could find themselves meeting once again in the playoffs.

Heading into Week 15, both teams are trying to contend for a wild-card berth, as neither leads its division.

Rams at Seahawks

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

Though the Packers at the Panthers is the most interesting NFC matchup in Week 15 because of Rodgers' return, don't overlook how crucial the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks will be, both for the NFC West and the conference as a whole.

The Rams lead the division with a 9-4 record. However, the 8-5 Seahawks are breathing down their necks.

Seattle took the first meeting of the year 16-10. But with things so close in the divisional race, denying the Seahawks the opportunity to claim the tiebreaker could end up being a huge boon to the Rams' postseason pecking order.

This matchup is a classic unstoppable force meeting an immovable object. The Rams are the NFL's second-most prolific scoring offense, averaging 30.5 points per game.

They are behind only the Philadelphia Eagles, and with Wentz out for the year, they could well move into the top spot before the regular season is done.

Seattle's Legion of Boom is one of the best-equipped defenses to handle Los Angeles' offensive prowess. The team limits opponents to 19.4 points and 329.1 yards per game.

The Seahawks are favored by a narrow 1.5 points. This one is a must-watch contest.

Patriots at Steelers

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Not all the excitement is contained to the NFC in Week 15.

The AFC's top two teams, the 11-2 Pittsburgh Steelers and 10-3 New England Patriots, will match up in a potential shootout Sunday afternoon.

The Patriots are coming off a shocking loss to the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football in Week 14 that dropped them one game behind the Steelers and down a spot in the AFC playoff seedings.

If Pittsburgh defeats New England and then wins out, it would secure the No. 1 seed in the conference, a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the playoffs.

New England's 27-20 loss to Miami in Week 14 could have serious consequences on the way its postseason plays out.

However, it wasn't quite as uncharacteristic as you may think. Just as many teams can struggle with divisional opponents, Patriots coach Bill Belichick's teams have not been dominant over Miami during his tenure. The loss brings New England's record on the road against Miami to 8-10 since 2000.

This matchup, between not only the two best teams in the AFC but also perhaps the two best teams in the league, will likely produce the AFC's representative in the Super Bowl.

Odds according to OddsShark and current as of Dec. 13.