Jack Morris, Alan Trammell Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Modern Baseball Era Committee elected pitcher Jack Morris and shortstop Alan Trammell to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Morris and Trammell were two of the 10 former players and contributors who were considered for enshrinement in the class of 2018.

The 62-year-old Morris enjoyed an 18-year MLB career with the Detroit Tigers, Minnesota Twins, Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Indians.

He was named an All-Star on five occasions and finished his career with a record of 254-186 to go along with a 3.90 ERA.

Morris also won three World Series titles, including the 1991 Fall Classic with the Twins. During that Series, Morris went 2-0 with a 1.17 ERA against the Atlanta Braves en route to being named MVP.

Trammell, 59, spent his entire 20-year playing career with the Tigers, where he formed an elite double-play combination with Lou Whitaker.

During his 20 MLB seasons, Trammell was a six-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glove award winner and three-time Silver Slugger award winner.

He also won the 1984 World Series with the Tigers and was named World Series MVP by virtue of hitting .450 with two home runs and six RBI in five games.

Trammell finished his regular-season career with a .285 batting average, 185 home runs and 1,003 RBI.

Per the Baseball Hall of Fame's official website, former Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Steve Garvey, New York Yankees pitcher Tommy John, Yankees first baseman Don Mattingly, MLB Players Association head Marvin Miller, Braves outfielder Dale Murphy, Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Dave Parker, St. Louis Cardinals catcher Ted Simmons and Boston Red Sox pitcher Luis Tiant were the candidates who were not elected.

Morris and Trammell will be enshrined in Cooperstown in the summer of 2018.