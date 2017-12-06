NFL Will Consider Targeting Rule Similar to College Football's

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

As the NFL continues to search for ways to eliminate dangerous hits, one idea being discussed is adding a targeting rule that would mirror the one already used in college football.

Per NFL.com's Judy Battista, Troy Vincent, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations, said the league is considering the addition of a targeting rule and is also exploring a punishment schedule for "non-football acts."



The latter idea is related to the incident during the New England Patriots' Week 13 game against the Buffalo Bills when Rob Gronkowski threw an elbow at Tre'Davious White after the play was dead following a White interception.

Gronkowski received a one-game suspension for his hit on White, who was placed in the NFL's concussion protocol as a result of the incident.

The NCAA implemented a targeting rule prior to the 2013 season, with referees given the authority to stop games and review a penalty that could lead to an immediate ejection for targeting a defenseless opponent above the shoulders or using the crown of their helmet to tackle an opponent.

In 2016, the NFL adopted a rule in which players who receive two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in a game would be automatically ejected.

The league did approve a rule for automatic ejections on "egregious" hits to the head prior to this season, so a potential addition of the targeting rule would be more of an expansion than a full-scale change for the league.